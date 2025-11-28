Wind blows over S$7K from man’s pocket in China, passers-by recover every note in 30 minutes

Couple in China lose over S$7K in cash to strong gust of wind, moved as public help retrieve every note

A couple in China’s Hebei Province were left stunned last Monday (24 Nov) after a strong gust of wind blew tens of thousands of yuan out of their pockets moments after they withdrew the cash from a bank.

But thanks to the swift response of nearby residents and hospital staff, the entire amount was recovered.

Man’s wife runs after cash scattered down the street by sudden gust of wind

The incident took place at about 1.30pm in the city of Baoding.

Mr Xu and his wife, Ms Zhang, had withdrawn 50,000 yuan (about S$9,100) from the bank and had just returned to their shop when the mishap occurred.

As Mr Xu got out of the car, roughly 40,000 yuan (about S$7,300) slipped from his jacket and was scattered instantly by a sudden gust of wind.

CCTV footage shows bundles of cash hitting the ground and breaking apart before being carried down the street.

Ms Zhang immediately sprinted after the flying notes, while Mr Xu froze in shock, holding on tightly to the remaining cash in his coat to keep it from falling out.

He later crouched down to collect whatever notes remained within reach, but more continued to sweep away.

Hospital staff rush out to help retrieve lost money

The wind carried the notes towards a nearby hospital, with some blown onto the road and pushed even farther by passing vehicles.

Seeing the couple in distress, neighbours, supermarket owners, and hospital staff rushed out to help gather the scattered cash.

“We’re all neighbours, so we quickly came out to help pick up the money and reduce their loss,” said Ms Wang, who owns a supermarket nearby.

Mr Xu said he had resigned himself to losing at least 10,000 yuan (S$1,800), but to his surprise, every note was returned.

After about half an hour of searching, members of the public handed back the full 40,000 yuan.

“We never expected it to come back without a single cent missing,” he said, adding that his wife was so overwhelmed she nearly cried.

The couple later bought drinks to thank their neighbours for their kindness.

