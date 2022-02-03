Wine Connection Tanglin Mall Has Free Wine Promo Till 2 Mar

Now that Chinese New Year is in full swing, another occasion many will be celebrating next is Valentine’s Day—the time for young couples to make romantic plans.

Whether you’ll have a staycation or a movie date, a wine-and-dine experience should still be a part of your itinerary.

Those in need of romantic dinner ideas will be happy to know that Wine Connection is opening its 13th restaurant at Tanglin Mall on 3 Feb.

You’ll find indoor and outdoor alfresco dining areas there, complete with a retail section for a wine-dine-and-shop experience. Best of all, they’re offering a free glass of wine with every $20 spent that would accentuate the flavours of your meal.

From Mediterranean-inspired dishes to a range of wines, we’ve shortlisted some mouth-watering options, so you don’t need to take a long time studying the menu.

Popular dishes like mixed cheese platter & Margherita pizza from $16++

Bae deserves the best during romantic treats. To give them the impression that you’re confident and well-prepared, you may want to take note of Wine Connection’s bestsellers before bringing them over.

Fancy cheese platters can be affordable if you know where to look.

Their Mixed Cheese Platter has a diverse selection of imported cheeses like Tomme de Savoie, Saint Nectaire, Brie de Meaux, paprika goat cheese and Bleu d’Auvergne from $19.90++.

Even if travelling to Europe is nothing more than a pipedream, you can still feel like Emily in Paris with a combo of high-class wine and cheese.

A mouth-watering slab of meat that melts in your mouth is undoubtedly the highlight of a fancy dinner. You can opt for the 150-day grain-fed Black Angus Sirloin, weighing 250g with a marbling score of 2+, which boasts the right tenderness and texture.

The $24++ main course is served with extra sides like fries and mesclun salad. Also, you can enhance its taste by dipping the meat in either their pepper sauce, red wine sauce, or blue cheese sauce, among others.

A bite of unbelievably good pizza can make any night unforgettable. Taking their cue from Italian pizzerias, Wine Connection has a $16++ Margherita pizza, served with mozzarella, tomato base and oregano.

Unlike most pizzas, it’s not overloaded with toppings. Yet, the simple and superb marriage of flavours will make you savour every slice.

Satisfy your sugar cravings with Sweet Endings Special for $19.90++

It’s almost customary to end date nights with dessert. And on a particular day like Valentine’s, your partner might be craving something different from your usual cheng tng.

Wine Connection’s ‘Sweet Endings Special’ lets you pick 2 desserts of choice and 2 glasses of Moscato – which usually costs $34++ – at a discounted rate of $19.90++. The limited-time promo is available till 28 Feb.

Take your pick and try their crepes drizzled with zesty orange sauce and a cool scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Moscato wine is also famous for its distinct tang of peaches and orange blossom, so it undoubtedly pairs well with their tarts, apple crumbles and cakes.

Pasta, pizza & dessert value sets from $6.90++

Special occasions aside, those living in the Tanglin residential district can always pop by Wine Connection for lunch or teatime, especially if you’re craving something slightly fancier during workdays.

Kopi enthusiasts who crave the mix of sweet and bitter flavours can opt for the Dessert & Coffee Set from $6.90++. Here, you can freely select your preferred dessert, coffee or tea from their menu.

We’re eyeing their homemade apple crumble topped with vanilla ice cream.

Their exquisite cups of joe are made of 100% Arabica beans, and you can choose from a diverse selection of espressos, lattes or tea.

Workday lunches can be slightly atas on incredibly stressful days. You can consider their $16.90++ Value Set Lunch, where you can fill yourself up with a pasta or pizza of your choice, a side of garden salad and a soft drink.

Those needing something heavier and zesty can top up $5++ for a glass of wine to go with the main course.

Wine Connection’s 12-inch pizzas have traditionally thin crust and fresh ingredients. One highlight is their Burrata pizza, which consists of gooey cheese, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, and tomato base.

Or, you can revel in their Truffle and Mushroom Fettuccine pasta, which has delectable black truffle cream sauce, shaved parmesan and king mushrooms.

Whichever combo you pick, it’ll pair well with their garden salads that come with vibrant cherry tomatoes, olives, potatoes and shallots. It’s also a good combo for health-conscious couples too.

The Dessert & Coffee Set is valid daily till 5pm, while the Value Set Lunch promo is available on weekdays until 5pm, excluding public holidays.

A complimentary glass of wine with every $20 spent at Wine Connection Tanglin Mall

To sweeten your romantic night, Wine Connection is enticing customers with glasses of free wine at their new Tanglin Mall outlet.

Here’s what you need to do:

Visit Wine Connection Bistro at Tanglin Mall Post your visit on Instagram or Facebook and tag Wine Connection on your socials Show your post to the outlet’s staff Savour a complimentary glass of wine (choice of Red, White & Moscato wines) with every $20 spent—limited to 2 redemptions per table.

Once you’ve completed all the steps, you can redeem a free glass of wine from now till 2 Mar by tagging @wineconnectionsg in your post.

Customers can choose either a red, white or Moscato wine from the restaurant’s selected labels.

The outlet has only 2,000 wine glasses available for redemption, so you might want to jio bae for date night as soon as you can.

Visit Wine Connection at Tanglin Mall for February date nights

As the Tanglin Mall outlet is a hybrid of a bistro and wine shop, you can order wine that’s not listed on the bistro’s wine menu list.

Just pop by the Wine Shop next door and you can pick your labels for dine-in at retail price with no corkage fees.

For the full deets of their new branch, you can check out their website for more info.

The new branch is situated between Tanglin residential area and bustling Orchard Road, making it an ideal location for February date nights.

Wine Connection Bistro at Tanglin Mall

Address: 163 Tanglin Rd, #01-103/106 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933

Opening hours: 11.30am-11pm (bistro), 10am-10.30pm (shop)

Website: Wine Connection

For more wine-and-dine lobangs, you can follow Wine Connection on Instagram or Facebook.

An opportunity to wine & dine more regularly

Wining and dining is an experience that’s best savoured during festive and romantic nights. After all, a place with good ambience and delectable food will make for a night of meaningful, soul-stirring conversations.

Cheers to the opportunity to wine and dine more regularly during the month of love.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Wine Connection.

