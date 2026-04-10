Wolf escapes from South Korea zoo, school forced to close as search continues

Wolf escapes from zoo in Daejeon

A wolf escaped from a zoo in Daejeon, South Korea, prompting a large-scale search.

Given the safety concerns, a local school has closed.

The two-year-old male wolf broke out of its enclosure at Daejeon O-World Zoo on the morning of Wednesday (8 April).

Spotted wandering the streets

Authorities said the 30kg wolf likely dug a hole beneath its enclosure before escaping past a 2.5m-high perimeter fence.

The animal, which had been hand-raised, was initially spotted roaming within the zoo before leaving the grounds around late morning.

By early afternoon, it was seen on roads near Sanseong Elementary School, about 1.6km from the zoo, sparking alarm among nearby residents.

Schools locked down

Daejeon city issued multiple emergency alerts warning the public to stay cautious, especially in areas near Bomunsan Mountain.

Sanseong Elementary School immediately locked its gates and cancelled outdoor activities, with some parents rushing to pick up their children.

While zoo officials said the wolf’s wild instincts may have weakened due to captivity, they stressed it could still pose a danger.

Hundreds deployed in search operation

A massive search operation was launched, with up to 300 personnel, including police, firefighters and zoo staff, deployed across several zones near the zoo.

Search efforts have since shifted to a containment strategy, with 22 traps set up along the hills and barbed-wire perimeter in areas where the wolf was last seen.

Drones have also been used to track the animal, but heavy rain has made search conditions difficult.

Still missing after multiple sightings

The wolf has been spotted several times since the escape, including two sightings the night before, but has yet to be captured.

Authorities believe the wolf remains within the low mountain areas near the zoo and has not travelled far.

Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo apologised for the incident, saying all available resources are being mobilised to ensure the animal is captured quickly and safely.

The incident has also drawn criticism of the zoo after a similar case occurred in 2018.

A puma was shot dead roughly four hours after it escaped the zoo.

Also read: Kangaroo caught hopping on road in Chiang Mai, search ongoing

