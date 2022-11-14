M’sia Woman Passes Away After Road Accident, She Was Celebrating Her 25th Birthday

Woman Goes Out To Celebrate Birthday, Dies In Road Accident

On Sunday (13 Nov), a Malaysian woman headed out with her husband and family to celebrate her birthday. However, they met with an accident when they were driving back to their home in Johor.

In a tragic turn of events, the woman and her mother passed away upon impact, while her brother also sustained serious injuries.

A birthday cake was found at the scene.

Accident happened on Penang Bridge

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident happened on Sunday (13 Nov) around 3am, when they were driving across the Penang Bridge.

The deceased included a 25-year-old as well as her 54-year-old mother.

Also in the car were the 25-year-old’s husband, her 26-year-old brother, and two of her young cousins.

A birthday cake was also seen splattered on the road at the scene.

Woman celebrates birthday with family but dies in accident

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, one of her other cousins said that it was the woman’s 25th birthday the previous day.

Hence, the family decided to head out in a six-seater car to celebrate the occasion.

While it is still unclear how the accident unfolded, he believes that they were driving back to their home in Johor after the birthday celebration.

The woman’s brother sustained serious injuries but is recovering in the intensive care unit (ICU), he added.

Her two young cousins and her husband are now in stable condition.

Woman planned to work in Singapore next year

The woman’s cousin said the 25-year-old had just registered her marriage last month and were planning to hold a ceremony next month.

She also said that the woman had planned to work in Singapore the following year.

Besides that, he pointed out that his aunt, who also passed away, was a single mother who painstakingly raised her children alone over the years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.