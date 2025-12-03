Woman allegedly assaulted by man at Marquee S’pore, needs help to identify him

Woman allegedly assaulted by a stranger while dancing at Marquee, police unable to identify him

A 28-year-old woman has said she was assaulted by a man at Marquee Singapore, a nightspot in the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Recounting the incident in an Instagram post on Tuesday (2 Dec), Amelia, a senior marketing executive, appealed for help to identify the stranger.

Man allegedly behaves aggressively to group

At about 2.15am on 16 Nov, Amelia said she and her friends were dancing at Marquee, on a podium directly in front of their friend’s table (No. 27).

The man was from another table that was positioned diagonally across from theirs.

The man purportedly pushed them aggressively “under the guise of dancing”, nearly causing them to fall off the elevated platform, Amelia said.

A security guard and a bottle girl reportedly witnessed the behaviour and issued him a warning.

The group said they were okay and decided to shift to a corner of the podium to avoid escalating the situation.

Woman allegedly assaulted by man, gets kicked repeatedly

However, Amelia said the man began “waving his hands very close” to their faces moments later.

Feeling uncomfortable and afraid, she pushed his hands away but without a word, he allegedly turned around and kicked her forcefully in the chest, causing her to fall.

While she was on the floor, the man allegedly continued kicking and hitting her stomach, causing her tremendous pain.

She was unable to defend herself in that position until her friends stepped in to push the man away, she added.

Marquee security purportedly not helpful

Marquee’s security eventually escorted the man out of the club.

However, when Amelia and her friends went outside to get his particulars, he had already left, she said.

While she was trying to gather information from the man’s friends who were still inside, she claimed that one of the security guards interrupted them and said:

If she got kicked, then why she cannot defend herself and kick him back?

She was “taken aback” by this remark and felt really helpless, she maintained.

Marquee’s security did not take down his details, nor did they offer any support to her, she added.

Woman suffers bruises

Amelia later contacted the police, but claimed she was informed that the case “did not meet the criteria for a police case” as he did not cause any grievous harm and no weapons were involved.

She suffered bruises and is thankful that she was not more seriously injured, she said.

But the emotional impact of the incident “has been far deeper and lasting”, she added.

‘Zero leads’ in the case

Speaking to MS News, Amelia said her Investigation Officer recently informed her that they could not identify the man.

He is likely not local, and as Marquee did not record the man’s particulars, there are currently “zero leads” in the case.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) records cannot be traced either, without his particulars.

Nobody has come forward to identify the man, with Amelia having heard that people who know him have refused to reveal his name.

She has since testified at the Magistrate’s Court, so the investigations will continue, she added.

Experience was ‘extremely traumatising’, says woman

Amelia said this was the first time she had ever experienced such an incident while clubbing in Singapore, describing it as “extremely traumatising”.

When he was hitting her, she had frozen in shock and could not react, she revealed.

The pain set in only after she was brought to the paramedics, she said, adding:

I broke down and couldn’t stop crying uncontrollably.

She hoped better measures could be implemented in such cases, for example, for Marquee to record the particulars of those escorted out of the club in order to assist the police in investigations.

Police investigations ongoing

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance at 2.35am on 16 Nov.

The location was 1 Bayfront Avenue — the address of MBS.

There, a 28-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson from Marquee Singapore confirmed with MS News that an incident occurred at the nightclub on 16 Nov, involving an altercation between two guests.

“We are cooperating fully with the police in their ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

