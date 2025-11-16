Woman in Thailand breaks into stranger’s home after allegedly being kicked by husband

Woman in Thailand who broke into strainger’s home says she’s hiding from husband who kicked her in anger

A homeowner in Udon Thani, Thailand, got a shock when she discovered a stranger had broken into her house — only to later learn the woman was allegedly hiding from her abusive husband.

According to Khaosod, police were alerted to the incident at about 7.30pm on 1 Nov.

When they arrived, they found the 37-year-old trespasser being held by the 53-year-old homeowner and the village head.

Homeowner returns from errands to find stranger inside home

The homeowner told officers she had been out running errands when a relative called, saying it looked like someone had broken into her house.

When she rushed home, she indeed found a woman inside.

Channel 7 News reported that the intruder tried to flee when she realised she had been spotted, but the homeowner gave chase and, with help, managed to catch her.

The 37-year-old apologised repeatedly and claimed she had only entered the house to hide after her husband had kicked her.

Unsure if the story was true, the homeowner decided to call the police.

Woman claims husband often gets violent

During questioning, the woman said she worked as a road construction worker and was staying with her husband at a nearby workers’ camp.

She alleged that during lunch that day, her husband had kicked her in the arm. She also claimed that he often became violent and had previously pulled a knife on her when he felt she wasn’t doing her work “properly”.

The woman insisted she had not intended to steal anything and had only been looking for a place to hide.

Police then tracked down her husband and brought him in for questioning.

Husband admits to kicking wife once

Her husband, who said they had been married for three years, told police that his wife’s job was to direct traffic at the roadworks.

He claimed she often turned up late for work, which angered him, and admitted to kicking her in the arm once that day. However, he maintained that when he got angry, he usually just walked away from arguments.

Officers recorded statements from both husband and wife before bringing them to the homeowner.

Homeowner lets couple off but warns them not to break in again

After hearing the full story, the homeowner decided not to press charges, as nothing in the house had been damaged or stolen.

She did, however, warn the couple not to trespass again.

The husband promised officers he would not hit his wife again, even giving her two pecks on the cheek in front of them.

The pair then left together on his motorcycle, returning to the workers’ camp.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.