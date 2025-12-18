Woman in Taiwan clings onto moving car for 1.5km to stop man who scammed her mother

Woman rides on car bonnet for 1.5km while trying to stop suspect who allegedly scammed her mum

A woman in Taichung, Taiwan, clung onto the bonnet of a moving car for about 1.5km in a desperate attempt to stop a man who had allegedly scammed her mother.

The suspect later ran her over twice and has since been charged with attempted murder.

Family sets trap for alleged scammer

According to police, the suspect, surnamed Wu (name transliterated), was part of a fraud syndicate and acted as a cash mule.

In Aug, Wu allegedly used social media to scam Ms Chiu (name transliterated) out of more than NT$1.3 million (S$53,600), with total losses possibly reaching NT$4 million (S$165,000), reported ETtoday.

After realising she had been cheated, Ms Chiu and seven family members decided to set a trap, using NT$400,000 (S$16,400) as bait.

Suspect flees after sensing danger

On 11 Sept, the family attempted to confront Wu at a McDonald’s in Taiping District.

However, he reportedly sensed something was wrong and fled, prompting several family members to give chase on motorcycles.

They intercepted him again near a hotpot restaurant.

At that point, Ms Chiu’s daughter, Ms Ke (name transliterated), leapt onto the bonnet of Wu’s car in an attempt to stop him, according to The Central News Agency (CNA).

Instead of stopping, Wu continued driving, making sharp turns, swerving and braking abruptly in an attempt to shake her off.

Ms Ke shouted for him to stop, but he allegedly accelerated further. Reports said the car reached speeds of over 90km/h during the chase as it sped across multiple roads.

Run over twice after falling onto road

Near Fengnian Park, Wu suddenly braked, causing Ms Ke to lose her grip and fall onto the road. One of the car’s tyres ran over her pelvis.

When Ms Chiu caught up and confronted Wu moments later, he reversed the car and ran over Ms Ke a second time before she lost consciousness.

Wu was eventually intercepted and arrested by an on-duty police unit.

Tests later showed positive results for amphetamines and methamphetamines, leading to additional charges.

Wu claimed he believed the people chasing him were police officers and panicked when he saw Ms Ke on his bonnet.

He denied deliberately running her over the second time, saying he was only trying to escape after being confronted.

Charged with attempted murder

Prosecutors rejected his explanation, stating that Wu knew his actions could cause death but continued to drive dangerously.

He has been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors are also seeking a jail sentence of at least two years and six months for the fraud-related offences.

Ms Ke sustained serious injuries but survived. Investigations are ongoing.

