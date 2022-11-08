S’pore Woman Buys 2 Corgis For S$6,400, Both Pass Away Within A Week Of Arrival

Woman Files Police Report After Purchasing 2 Corgis Which Pass Away 2 Days Later

Horror stories of dodgy purchases have become pretty commonplace alongside the increase in popularity of online shopping.

Sellers on these platforms are often looking for the next victim of their scam, resulting in these incidents.

This was the case in Singapore recently when a woman purchased two corgis from Xiaohongshu, a popular e-commerce site from China.

However, she did not receive other items bought from the seller, and both dogs passed away just a week after their arrival.

Saddled with a hefty medical bill of S$12,000, the woman filed a complaint with the police.

Woman buys 2 corgis from online seller

According to the Shin Min Daily News, the woman bought the corgis from the seller on 21 Oct via Xiaohongshu.

She made an initial payment of S$500 and transferred the rest of the sum after receiving the two canines. The total amount came up to S$6,400, which included items such as dog food.

The seller sent her the corgis on 27 Oct, promising they would deliver the other items the day after.

The woman eventually went to a pet shop to buy dog food, where an employee pointed out that her corgis seemed to be suffering from skin problems.

They also showed symptoms of illness, such as foaming and diarrhoea.

She brought the two puppies to a vet, who found they were suffering from canine parvovirus, a highly infectious viral disease in dogs. Both puppies passed away soon after, on 2 and 3 Nov.

Seller refuses to take responsibility

Upon initially learning of their skin problems, the woman reached out to the seller but received no response.

When she came to know of their condition, the seller had allegedly refused to take responsibility and fell out of contact.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman then submitted one of the corgis for an autopsy and reported the incident to the police.

Ultimately, she spent S$12,000 on the two corgis due to their medical expenses. After the deaths of both dogs, the woman tried to request the seller for a refund or even compensation, but to no avail as well.

Ms Chen, a volunteer from an animal rescue organisation, suspected that the two corgis were smuggled from Malaysia.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, she said she had witnessed many such cases with animal rescues.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.