Woman Wears Crop Top With Blazer To Work, Receives Criticisms On TikTok

French Fashion Influencer Sparks Outrage For Wearing Crop Top & Blazer To Work

Dressing fashionably for work is something of a trend these days. With more workplaces relaxing their rules, seeing creative work fits go viral online has become increasingly common.

A TikToker, however, recently received criticism for such a getup.

Pairing a blazer with a revealing crop top, she posted her ensemble online.

Many have slammed her choices, pointing out that such clothes were too inappropriate for work. Others, however, defended her decision.

Woman pairs crop top with blazer for work

A fashion influencer based in France, Laurie aka @laurie_kpi on TikTok, makes crop tops by hand.

On 19 Sep, she posted a video of an outfit she wore to work, which included one of her signature creations.

Showing off a handwoven crop top, she paired it with a light blue blazer and a matching pair of trousers.

The short clip has since gone viral, with over a million views at the time of writing. Many complimented Laurie’s sense of style, while others commended the craftwork on her top.

Outfit sparks criticisms among TikTok users

However, not everyone seemed to appreciate Laurie’s unique taste in fashion. Viewers have levelled criticisms in the comments under the video.

A few of them deemed the outfit highly inappropriate for work.

Many who shared such a view seemed to agree that an office setting requires a standard of professionalism which Laurie’s outfit may not have met.

A fellow user from France went so far as to point out that wearing such clothes would cause one to be sent home immediately after.

However, other netizens came to her defence. One of them pointed out that there could be different expectations of employees in France.

Laurie could simply be dressing according to her own country’s norms, which would make the criticisms rather unfair.

Another user argued that she should be able to dress however she wanted to, regardless of a prevailing dress code.

Dress code usually dependent on venue & event

Like Laurie, many of us often prefer dressing for style over comfort. However, differing mindsets can sometimes cause these fashion choices to be met with criticism.

With similar ‘work fits’ trending on social media more often than not, the question of what’s appropriate will likely continue to be a hotly debated topic.

What’s your opinion on Laurie’s outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @laurie_kpi on TikTok.