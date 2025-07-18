Woman in M’sia accidentally defecates in car after having stomach issues during traffic jam

Woman accidentally defecates in car during traffic jam

Being forced to defecate anywhere other than a toilet is arguably everyone’s nightmare.

For one woman, “anywhere” ended up being her car during a traffic jam in Malaysia.

On Sunday (13 July), the OP shared her crappy mishap in a post on Threads, which has since garnered more than 85,000 views at the time of writing.

She thought she was just passing a fart

According to the woman, she was stuck in a traffic jam after meeting a friend when she suddenly had stomach issues.

As the nearest petrol station was still far away and she was starting to experience cold sweat and goosebumps — warning signs that a toilet is needed as soon as possible — she called her husband to ask for solutions.

He suggested she stop by a relative’s house, but as it would still take too long to get there due to the jam, she decided to hold it in until she got to the nearest gas station instead.

However, her bowels had other plans.

Just as the petrol station was within her sight and the stoplight turned green, the woman, who thought she was just passing a fart, soiled her pants inside the car, causing her husband to burst into laughter at the other end of the line.

Defeated, the woman decided to no longer stop by the gas station and drive home, turning off the car’s air conditioning and rolling down the windows to drive out the odour.

Woman pulled over after she defecates in car

Unfortunately, the woman’s misfortune does not end there. There was a police checkpoint on her route home.

She hoped not to be pulled over, given her situation, but fate turned against her at every point that day.

Police stopped her and began a lengthy questioning.

Fortunately, she was not asked to step out of her car, which would have only made matters worse.

Finally, police let her go, and OP drove straight home to her husband, who was waiting outside with a towel and clothes prepared.

Despite laughing at her situation, he readily sprayed her down with water and cleaned the car while his wife took off her soiled clothes and went for a shower.

Since then, her mortifying experience has been a running joke in their household.

“When I think about it, maybe the police asked me more questions because my face was pale. It probably looked like I was guilty,” the OP shared.

She added that she learned a valuable lesson that day: to keep diapers in her car, just in case.

Netizens leave suggestions on how to prepare for such a predicament

Many netizens found humour in OP’s experience, with some sharing their own horror stories and others leaving suggestions on what to do in case of such an emergency.

A user advised keeping a sealable plastic container inside the car, saying a diaper would not feel comfortable to wear when soiled.

Another said the car’s air conditioning should be turned off as soon as one feels the urge to defecate, as the cold air only makes it more unbearable.

Meanwhile, one commenter wondered how the police did not smell anything while questioning OP, to which she replied she desperately looked for a car freshener but ended up using a mosquito repellent spray to mask the scent.

