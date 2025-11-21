Woman driving Mercedes-Benz spotted defecating on the roadside in Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz driver spotted defecating on the roadside

A netizen recently took to social media to expose a woman who was seen defecating on the side of the road in Miaoli, Taiwan.

CCTV footage showed her answering the call of nature next to her parked Mercedes-Benz Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV).

The incident, which occurred on Monday (17 Nov), drew the ire of netizens on Facebook and Threads.

Woman does not wipe after defecating on roadside

In the video, the woman can be seen moving from the driver’s side to the front of the vehicle, which was parked near a dining spot.

She then glances around to check if there is anyone looking before moving to the passenger’s side.

The woman subsequently opens the passenger seat door and squats close to the vehicle while facing the open door.

She remains in the position for a while before standing up, revealing a pile of faeces on the concrete.

Though she seems to have reached for a piece of tissue from the front of her car, she surprisingly does not use it to wipe her behind.

Instead, she chooses to wipe her sandals.

Netizen asks how he could get woman to return and clean up

In the caption of the post, the netizen who uploaded the footage wrote: “I have the utmost respect and admire your courage. You dare to squat down and use your skirt as cover to defecate in the middle of a busy road?”

They added that the woman could have at least cleaned up after herself, and that there are plenty of public toilets near the scene.

Frustrated, the Original Poster (OP) consulted other netizens on how he could get the woman to return and clean up her excrement.

According ETtoday, Taiwan’s environmental regulations state that urinating or defecating in public can result in a fine of NTD1,200 (S$50) to NTD6,000 (S$250).

Netizens revolted by woman’s actions

Unsurprisingly, many netizens expressed their disgust towards the woman’s actions.

They said she could have gone to a public restroom at a petrol station instead.

Some who are familiar with the area even listed places where she could have used the toilet.

Meanwhile, one user who assumed that the woman owned the Mercedes-Benz remarked that being rich does not automatically equate to having “high moral standards”.

