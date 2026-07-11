26-year-old woman dies after fall from height at Yishun HDB block

No foul play suspected after woman falls from height at Yishun HDB block

A 26-year-old woman has died after a fall from height at an HDB block in Yishun on Saturday (11 July) morning.

Photos taken by news outlet AsiaOne showed bloodstains at the foot of Block 257 Yishun Ring Road.

Workers seen cleaning blood off the pavement

The bloodstains were spotted on the pavement at the rear of the block, according to AsiaOne.

Town council workers were also seen cleaning the area.

Woman passes away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fall from height case at about 1.10am on 11 July.

A 26-year-old woman was sent to the hospital from Block 257 Yishun Ring Road, in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at about 1.15am, told MS News that she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away in hospital.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Man died after fall from height in Yishun on 5 July

The incident came six days after a similar fall from height case, also along Yishun Ring Road.

On 5 July, a 78-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 800 Yishun Ring Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play was similarly suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Helplines available

Last July, the Samaritans of Singapore said there were a total of 314 suicide deaths in 2024, with the largest increase among adults aged from 30 to 39.

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 56-year-old woman found dead after fall from height at Bukit Batok HDB block

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.