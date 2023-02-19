Woman Reportedly Feeds Saliva To Parrot, S’pore Welfare Society Seeks Information On Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Allegedly Feeds Own Saliva To Parrot In Video

A woman in Singapore was caught on video allegedly mistreating a parrot. The woman in question was allegedly feeding a green-cheeked conure inappropriate food. These included her own saliva.

On Sunday (19 Feb), the welfare group Parrot Society Singapore (PSS) took to Instagram to address the incident.

It is now appealing for information on the person seen in the video.

Videos circulate of woman who feeds her saliva to parrot

The woman had shared videos of herself in possession of the bird, which showed her feeding it and even flicking the bird’s beak.

According to PSS, the videos are “very concerning” and the woman’s actions are “dangerous and abusive”.

PSS encourages anyone who has any information about the woman and the green cheeked conure to contact them privately. It also urged members of the public not to harass or doxx the woman, as it is illegal to do so.

Video was circulated on a lost-and-found bird group on Facebook

In response to queries from MS News, PSS shared that the footage initially circulated on a lost-and-found bird group on Facebook.

In one of the woman’s posts on that group, she mentioned that the bird is a lost bird she found.

According to PSS, the green-cheeked conure is definitely a lost pet and not a wild bird. Green-cheeked conures (Pyrrhura Molinae) are not part of Singapore’s local biodiversity.

The society also explained that mammal saliva contains bacteria that can be life-threatening to birds, as they do not have the ability to ward off these types of bacteria.

From the background of the videos seen by PSS, it claimed they were taken in a landed estate somewhere around Paya Lebar and Bartley.

Tips on what to do if you encounter a lost pet bird

PSS also advised members of the public to try and secure the bird first if they encounter a bird they think is a lost pet.

If you are unable to secure the bird, you should then share to related Facebook groups such as Lost & Found Birds SG, B.A.R. (Bird Alert & Rescue), and Singapore HelpLine, about the sighting of the bird.

“Alternatively, they can also contact Parrot Society Singapore via our Facebook or Instagram pages for further assistance,” it said.

Do note that ACRES does not take in pet birds.

For more information, you can visit parrotsocietysg.org.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Parrot Society Singapore’s Instagram.