56-year-old woman arrested & watches worth S$1M seized in IRAS raids over GST fraud

Woman suspected of supporting GST fraud, 7 others also nabbed

A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspected Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud during raids across Singapore as part of a clampdown on the offence.

The operation also led to the seizure of several items. including luxury watches worth more than S$1 million, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) in a media release on Thursday (19 March).

IRAS raided over 20 locations in GST fraud probe

Tax investigators conducted the raids on Tuesday (17 March) at over 20 business premises and residential locations, IRAS said.

They were investigating several cases of suspected GST refund fraud as part of enhanced enforcement efforts against those who “deliberately attempt to defraud the Government” via fake GST refund claims.

IRAS’ preliminary findings have already identified several businesses involved in such cases, including logistics and wholesale trade companies, among other industries.

Some of these businesses allegedly set up shell companies to facilitate the fraud.

Woman allegedly supported GST fraud by creating fake purchases, among other acts

The 56-year-old woman arrested is believed to have supported the fraudulent GST refund claims by:

Creating fictitious purchases

Inflating transactions

Making use of false tax invoices

Another seven people are assisting IRAS with investigations into other cases of GST fraud.

S$1M worth of luxury watches among evidence seized

During the raids, IRAS investigators seized evidence linked to the alleged offences.

This included 179 luxury watches with an estimated worth of more than S$1 million.

Also seized were documents such as accounting records.

Several electronic devices were also found during the oprqation.

GST fraud offenders face penalties of 3 times the tax owed

A GST refund claim is filed by a business when it has paid GST in excess of the sum collected from its customers.

Deliberate GST fraud is a serious offence necessitating “firm action” against GST system abusers, IRAS said.

Those convicted face penalties of three times the amount of tax owed, on top of up to seven years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Errant businesses may also face additional regulatory and enforcement actions.

More than 1,300 businesses making GST refund claims were audited in 2025, with various forms of non-compliance found. These included incorrect GST filings and unsupported refund claims.

Eventually, more than S$100 million in taxes and penalties was recovered, IRAS added.

Also read: Father-son duo charged over S$181 million GST fraud involving shell companies & fictitious transactions

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Featured image adapted from IRAS.