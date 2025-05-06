Woman in M’sia dies after falling out of moving car & getting run over by oncoming oil tanker

Woman dies after being hit by oil tanker lorry, car door reportedly flung open

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday (4 May) in Port Dickson, Malaysia, after a 39-year-old woman was fatally struck by an oil tanker lorry.

The horrifying incident reportedly happened when the rear door of the car she was travelling in suddenly flung open, causing her to fall out and into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Rear door reportedly flew open while car was navigating a bend

According to New Straits Times (NST), Port Dickson district Police Chief Superintendent Maslan Udin confirmed the accident occurred around 8.20am along Kilometre 26 of Jalan Lukut–Sepang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Perodua Myvi was navigating a bend when the right rear door suddenly opened.

The woman, who was seated in the back seat, was thrown out of the moving car and tragically crushed by an oil tanker travelling behind.

The impact of the crash left her with severe head injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s 34-year-old husband was driving the car at the time, with their five-month-old baby seated in a child safety seat in the front passenger seat. Thankfully, both escaped unharmed, along with the lorry driver.

Lorry driver tested negative for drugs

Police confirmed that the oil tanker driver tested negative for drugs following a urine test.

Authorities have obtained dashcam footage from the lorry and are continuing their investigation into the freak accident.

Superintendent Maslan has since urged all motorists to double-check that car doors are securely closed, especially when carrying passengers, to prevent such accidents from recurring.

