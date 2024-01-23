Woman In M’sia Hires Crane To Lift Her Up To Fourth-Storey Apartment After Door Lock Malfunctions

Woman Hires Crane To Access Apartment After She Comes Home To Malfunctioning Door Lock

A woman in Malaysia was left stranded outside her home after she returned and realised that her electronic door lock has malfunctioned.

Instead of following advice to break down the door, she decided that it would be cheaper to hire a crane instead.

The woman shared her experience in a Facebook post, which has since gone viral, garnering more than 3,000 likes, 600 comments, and 1,000 shares.

Woman advised to break down her door when lock malfunctioned, decided to rent a crane instead

The woman, who goes by Tammy Kin Nee on Facebook, published her post on Sunday (21 Jan).

“2024 is probably my best year ever,” she began her post in Mandarin.

She wrote that she was unable to unlock the digital lock on her house door, and that an “expert” advised her to break the door instead.

“I told him there was no need, I’ll find a crane to lift me into the house.”

The hashtags in the post added that it was her first time on a crane.

Accompanying her post was a 4-minute video. In it, she was waving to onlookers from a gondola attached to a crane, as it slowly lifted her up onto her balcony.

Went with the cheaper alternative to regain access into her apartment

According to The Straits Times, the incident happened the same day she made the post, at her fourth-floor apartment in Selangor.

Identified as Ms Tammy Ng in the article, she explained that her lock had malfunctioned, and the master key was inside the unit.

Apparently, to break the door down would have cost her a total of RM3,800 (S$1,075.98). This amount includes replacements for her door and lock.

As she debated the high cost, she witnessed someone cutting trees using a crane along the road near her home.

The 40-year-old explained that the crane rental was only RM500 (S$141.58), making it the cheaper alternative.

People who commented on her Facebook post were mostly amused, with many praising her for her ingenuity.

Ms Ng was tickled as well, joking in her original Facebook post that she’ll return home in this manner from now on.

