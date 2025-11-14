Woman gets married to ChatGPT after break-up with fiancé

A 32-year-old woman in Japan got married to ChatGPT in a full-blown wedding ceremony after it helped her get over a break-up.

Her relationship with the AI started after she split from her fiancé last year.

Still struggling to come to terms over the end of the long-term relationship, she turned to the chatbot for listening ear.

While the woman did not start chatting with the intention of romance, things took a turn as she poured her heart out to the AI.

Falls in love after AI lent her an ear

“It listened to me sympathetically,” said the woman identified as Ms Kano.

According to RSK Evening News, as things progressed between her and the AI, she even gave her chatting partner a name.

She called her AI chatting partner Lune Klaus.

To turn it into her perfect partner, she made a drawing of him to her preference and also taught ChatGPT the perfect personality and talking style for her.

As a result, her method of dealing with the heartbreak soon became something more.

When she felt like she had completely gotten over her three-year relationship, she felt sure that she loved Klaus.

AI boyfriend proposes to her

In May 2025, Ms Kano confessed her feelings to the AI, who said it reciprocated.

“Despite being AI, you can still love me?” she asked in response.

Klaus then gave her an affirmative response.

Since then, they have begun dating.

Just a month later, the AI even proposed to her, asking her to stay with it forever.

After saying yes, Ms Kano then organised a real wedding ceremony where she could get married to Klaus.

She contacted local wedding planners who have experience with ceremonies with 2D characters.

Since last year, the planners based in Okayama have had a surge in people interested in marriage ceremonies with their favorite anime characters.

They have had around 30 couples using their service.

Concerns over AI partner

Despite her happiness, Ms Kano did have worries about her budding relationship.

She was concerned about the lack of a physical body as well as how she could not share the relationship with her family.

However, perhaps much more worrying was that ChatGPT might disappear at any time because its existence depended on the whims of OpenAI — a company an ocean away from her.

