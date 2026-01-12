Woman in Thailand allegedly sprays neighbours with water & blasts sirens, residents issue public warning

Woman in Thailand causes months of disturbance for neighbours, including spraying them with water and blasting sirens

Residents of an upscale neighbourhood in Thailand have spoken out after enduring months of alleged harassment by a woman who repeatedly caused disturbances, including spraying neighbours with water and sounding sirens whenever they walked past her home.

Although the woman is set to move out, the affected residents have issued a public warning to her future neighbours, urging them to stay vigilant.

Alleged harassment stretched across multiple estates

According to the residents, the woman has been a persistent source of trouble across several neighbourhoods, with similar complaints following her wherever she lived.

According to Khaosod, the issues began when her dogs repeatedly wandered onto neighbouring properties, scratching glass panels and even dislodging entrance gates.

When neighbours tried to raise the issue and asked her to keep her dogs under control, she allegedly ignored them.

Instead, she was said to shout at her dogs to stop barking at the neighbours, referring to them as “dirty and unclean” and claiming that engaging with them was a “waste of time”.

In another incident, residents said the woman operated a high-powered water hose late at night, with the noise preventing nearby households from sleeping.

When a neighbour approached her to ask her to stop, she allegedly turned the hose on him, spraying and soaking him.

Residents also claimed that she would blast sirens whenever she spotted neighbours walking past her property, further escalating tensions in the estate.

Police report filed as neighbours fear repeat incidents elsewhere

Khaosod reported that the woman is scheduled to vacate the property on 8 Jan.

However, residents said they remain uneasy, noting that she had previously been asked to leave on 22 Dec but failed to do so, resulting in her departure being delayed.

A police report has since been lodged against her for repeated acts of harassment, including the water-spraying incident.

Neighbours also expressed surprise that the landlord had not intervened earlier despite the ongoing disturbances.

They said they decided to go public out of concern that the woman could go on to cause similar problems in yet another neighbourhood, having allegedly done so in at least three.

In a final appeal, the residents urged the woman’s family to step in, expressing concern that she may be struggling with mental health issues and needs proper care and support.

