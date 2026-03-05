Wedding role reversal: Woman in Thailand flips tradition by proposing to man with S$16K dowry

Woman in Thailand proposes to boyfriend of eight years with S$16K dowry

A woman in Thailand is turning tradition on its head by not only being the one to propose to her boyfriend, but also offering his family a considerable 400,000 baht (THB) (S$16,176) dowry.

According to Khaosod, the wedding took place at a golf club in Saraburi province.

Reversing tradition

Dowries, more commonly known as sin sod in Thailand, are typically given by the groom to the bride’s family. Although the practice is becoming less common, especially in urban areas, the sin sod is meant to represent the groom’s ability to financially support a family.

While in the past, it was common for the bride’s family to hold onto the money, the sin sod is now typically returned to the newlyweds to kick off their marriage on a good note.

So it’s no surprise that the considerable dowry offered by Duanghathaimat Chaiwong, also known as Ice, has caught the attention of many.

Apart from the relatively large sum of money, the sin sod also includes a gold necklace and an engagement ring.

She explained that couples from younger generations can take it upon themselves to adapt to modern times.

A joyous wedding

Their wedding, attended by close friends and family, was held at a golf club inside an Adisorn Camp, a military centre located in the area.

To complete the reversal of traditions, the bride also led the engagement procession, called the khan mak. She rode in a Ford convertible to ask for her boyfriend’s hand in marriage.

The procession is typically led by the groom and ends when he arrives at the bride’s home.

Ice noted that her family supported her decision. As she was an only child, her family wanted to get a chance to organise the engagement procession.

As for the groom, he was all in on the role reversal and felt deeply touched that her partner took the initiative to formally propose to him.

Also read: Groom in Thailand stages wedding procession for bride with convoy of 20 tractors



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English.