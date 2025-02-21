M’sian woman runs away after parents urged her to find a job, family fears she may have been trafficked

M’sian woman runs away from home after she was urged by parents to find job

A 23-year-old Malaysian woman, Su Jiaying (name transliterated from Chinese), reportedly ran away from home in a fit of anger after being pressured by her family to get a job, raising concerns that she may have been trafficked.

According to Malaysian news outlet China Press, Ms Su’s 49-year-old mother, Ah Yi (name transliterated from Chinese), explained that her daughter had been unemployed and staying at home for more than six months.

Both she and her husband had repeatedly urged her to get a job and support herself.

“My daughter doesn’t like going out. She spends almost every day at home playing on her phone and gaming, usually interacting with online friends, but we don’t interfere too much,” Ah Yi said.

Had argument with her parents 2 days before leaving home

The family reportedly argued with Ms Su two days before she left home about her lack of work, but on the morning of 19 February, there were no signs of anything unusual.

However, on Thursday morning (20 February), Ah Yi discovered that her daughter was missing from their home in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

After reviewing CCTV footage, she saw her daughter leaving alone with several bags at around 5am.

She believed her daughter left in anger following the argument, and had impulsively blocked the family’s contact numbers.

She added that Ms Su’s friend was the last to contact her on Thursday morning, with the daughter claiming she had found a job with meals and accommodation.

But when her friend urged her to return home, she hung up and blocked the contact.

Family fears human trafficking after losing contact with daughter

“Her sudden claim of finding a job with meals and housing makes us really worried that she’s been deceived, or even trafficked,” said Ah Yi.

She hopes her daughter will return home soon so the family won’t have to worry. She also said they are willing to have a calm discussion with her about the situation.

Ah Yi is asking the public to assist in locating her daughter and to contact the family at these numbers — 017-6129488 or 019-2100155 — if they have any information.

