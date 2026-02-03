Woman in China posts daily sarcastic apologies to adulterous husband after being ordered by court to say sorry

Woman in China makes daily sarcastic apologies to her husband who cheated on her, becomes internet star

A woman in China who has been ordered by the court to apologise to her husband after exposing his adultery online turned the tables around to her favour by posting not your typical apology videos.

What followed was a series of biting, sarcastic apologies that quickly captured the attention of the public.

Woman sued for defamation after revealing husband’s affair

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, Niu Na, discovered that her husband of 10 years, with whom she shared a daughter, had been cheating on her with a colleague at work for the past five years.

Discovering that he had used their joint assets to shower the other woman with luxurious goods, Ms Niu Na turned to social media to air out her frustrations.

She included all the details of the affair, including the other woman’s name, their workplace, and every salacious detail.

However, the husband soon retaliated by filing a lawsuit against Ms Niu.

Because of the clear evidence, the court ruled in the adulterous man’s favour. His moral failings, they said, were not justification for infringing on his personal rights.

As a result, the court ordered Ms Niu to apologise to her husband for 15 consecutive days. Her apology must be approved by the court.

Woman turns table around

According to Sina, she posted the court-mandated apologies on Douyin from 12 Jan. Netizens quickly ate up her sarcasm-filled posts.

Each of her “apologies” garnered around 700,000 likes as observers gathered to watch her latest instalment.

In one video, she shared photos of her husband’s physical injuries after he was beaten by his mistress’s partner. Ms Niu said sorry for mocking him for the injuries, saying that he was beaten to protect his mistress.

Referencing his purchase of cosmetics and clothing for the mistress, Ms Niu said her husband was a good leader who fulfilled the physiological and material needs of his employee.

She also showed her own injuries, which resulted from her husband beating her. She said his affair had hurt her deeply, but that did not justify her defaming him.

Many online said her public apologies were more like a public execution.

On 17 Jan, the company the husband works for issued a statement to address the situation.

It said the man, who worked as a team leader at the company, has been suspended and is currently being investigated.

