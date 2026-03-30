Woman in Taiwan files for divorce after mother-in-law asks her to conceive using brother-in-law’s sperm

Woman allegedly pressured into using her brother-in-law’s sperm for conception

A woman in Taiwan has filed for divorce after her mother-in-law allegedly pressured her to conceive using the sperm of her brother-in-law, following years of conflict over infertility.

The woman, a semiconductor industry professional, shared her experience on Dcard, detailing prolonged emotional distress and family pressure.

Struggled to conceive due to husband’s low sperm count

The woman said she has been with her husband for seven years.

Early in the relationship, she had an unplanned pregnancy but chose to have an abortion due to career pressures in the competitive semiconductor industry.

Despite later efforts, the couple struggled to conceive and were eventually found to be infertile, mainly due to the husband’s low sperm count.

Mother-in-law forced her to quit job

Despite medical findings, the mother-in-law blamed the woman and accused her of not taking proper care of her husband.

When she took her to a fertility clinic, the doctor mentioned that stress made it hard to conceive.

The situation only worsened when her mother-in-law moved into their home.

She reportedly forced the woman to quit her job, which paid her NT$1.8 million (about S$72,540) per year, to be a housewife.

In addition, she was compelled to consume her herbal remedies, and her daily routine was monitored and controlled by her mother-in-law.

Forced them to have sex at specific times

The mother-in-law also tracked her ovulation cycle and pressured the couple to have sex at specific times.

She would stand outside the bedroom door to listen, while the woman felt forced to fake intimacy late at night due to exhaustion.

The woman described this as humiliating and said it caused her to lose hope in the marriage.

After three months, sex with her husband became a chore, and he would finish in a few seconds, leaving her with nothing but painful tears.

“Every time he fell asleep, I had to make noises for my mother-in-law to hear, and I only felt done once I heard her footsteps walk away,” the woman wrote.

Her husband ignored her pleas

Having endured the situation for six months, she asked her husband to tell his mother to leave, but he refused.

Even if she wanted to hire a maid to cook for her, her mother-in-law was opposed to the idea, saying it was a waste of money.

At one point, he tried to appease her by buying an NT$200,000 (S$8,000) Chanel bag, so she would agree to let his mother stay. However, she felt it was unnecessary, as she could buy it herself.

Her husband finally talked to his mother about her moving out, but she became angry and verbally abused her daughter-in-law.

Suggested using brother-in-law’s sperm instead

A few days later, the mother-in-law suddenly became warm and polite, admitting that the infertility was not the woman’s fault.

However, she then suggested the woman use her younger brother-in-law’s sperm to continue the family line, even proposing having twins.

The woman said she nearly fainted after hearing that.

She said that her brother-in-law is a gangster and has a criminal record involving intimidation, theft, and drunk driving.

What’s even worse is that her husband treated it like a joke.

Unable to accept the situation anymore, the woman packed her belongings and returned to her parents’ home. She then texted her husband, asking for a divorce.

Father-in-law attempted to mediate

When her father-in-law, who has a history of domestic violence, found out, he tried to help. He then proceeded to arrange a dinner for both families.

However, her mother-in-law could not stop complaining about the woman to her parents. Suddenly, her father-in-law stood up and slapped her mother-in-law several times.

He yelled: “You’re still so clueless! You’ve ruined the children’s marriage and you’re still being clueless!”

While her father-in-law apologised and told her to think things over, the woman said reconciliation was no longer possible and that her feelings for her husband had largely faded.

She added that she currently has no clear plans for the future.

Also read: Woman in M’sia seeks divorce after discovering husband’s 13 affairs, including one before their wedding

