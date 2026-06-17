Woman dies after being swallowed by 7.8-metre python in Indonesia

Woman swallowed by 7.8-metre python

A 44-year-old woman died after being swallowed by a 7.8-metre python in North Maluku, Indonesia, on 9 June.

The husband of the victim, Elisabet Yamalau, attempted to cut the snake’s head to save her, but it was too late.

Husband tries to save victim

According to Detik, Ms Yamalau went to a garden alone at 3.20pm to move their cow.

With their home just 300m away, her husband, Benyamin Lanto, began to worry when she did not return after a couple of hours.

Mr Lanto then headed to the garden in search of his wife.

Not only did he spot a giant python, but the man also found his wife being swallowed by the reptile.

“Seeing this, her husband immediately attempted to save the victim by cutting off the snake’s head using the tools available,” said Taliabu Island Police Chief, AKBP Adnan Wahyu Kashogi.

Woman dies at the scene

Mr Lanto pulled his wife’s body from the snake’s mouth and grip, but his efforts were too late.

“After being successfully evacuated, the victim was found to be showing no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene,” said Mr Adnan.

At 9pm, Mr Lanto asked villagers for help in evacuating his wife’s body.

The victim’s body was taken home for burial.

Following the incident, the police urged residents to remain vigilant when visiting gardens.

“We ask residents to report any sightings of dangerous wild animals and urge them to be more vigilant when engaging in activities in the forest, especially during the rain,” Mr Adnan said.

Also read: Man in Vietnam arrested for posting AI-generated image of himself riding giant snake in lake

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Featured image adapted from tribunjabar video on YouTube, Rahmat Sanjaya on Facebook.