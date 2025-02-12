Woman in China talks nonstop in cinema, splashes bubble tea at moviegoer who tries to stop her

Woman in China talks nonstop while watching cinema

Recently, an elderly woman in China caused dissatisfaction among moviegoers in a cinema when she allegedly talked nonstop for hours.

According to Liberty Times Net, the woman explained the plot of the movie and even recited the characters’ lines.

It is unclear what movie the woman was watching.

When another moviegoer asked her to be quiet during a crucial moment in the film, the elderly woman raised her voice and continued to talk.

Loud woman splashes bubble tea at another moviegoer

The other party tried to persuade the elderly woman to keep quiet several times, but she only responded angrily.

When the argument escalated, the displeased moviegoer took out her phone to record the scene.

In the video, which had made its rounds on social media earlier this week, the elderly woman is seen throwing a cup of bubble tea at the camera and asking, “Do you have manners?”

She then grabs another cup of bubble tea from the woman beside her before pouring its contents towards the camerawoman.

The woman continues her tirade before the person sitting next to her finally calms her down.

No reports made

Netizens criticised the elderly woman for her lack of public decency, with some reportedly calling her the biggest villain in the movie.

However, they also questioned why the OP did not call the police during the incident.

OP responded that she was worried about public outrage, so she chose to endure the woman’s noise and leave.

Meanwhile, staff members at the cinema said they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

