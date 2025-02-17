Girl nearly drowns in pool in China, saved by woman wearing cheongsam & sheet mask

Woman in China performs CPR on girl while wearing cheongsam & sheet mask

On the evening of 10 Feb, a young girl was found drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Yunnan, China.

When the child was pulled from the water, her face was purple, and she showed no signs of life.

In that moment of crisis, 28-year-old Ms Peng, a woman from Sichuan province, rushed to the child’s aid.

Despite wearing a figure-hugging cheongsam and a sheet mask, she immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the girl.

Girl showed little to no sign of life

According to local media reports, Ms Peng was in Xishuangbanna for the Spring Festival, visiting her family and friends.

The two families were staying at different hotels, and it was at her friend’s hotel where she discovered the drowning child.

Upon seeing the girl’s lifeless body, Ms Peng immediately rushed over and began CPR.

She continued for approximately three to five minutes, while bystanders — including a woman who appeared to be the girl’s mother — also assisted with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

As she administered CPR, Ms Peng encouraged the girl, saying: “Spit it (the water) out, spit it out.”

Soon after, special police arrived and took over the rescue efforts.

After around two minutes of CPR, the girl began to show signs of life, with her heartbeat returning.

She then coughed up water and gradually regained consciousness, and was later sent to the hospital for further treatment.

‘Mask Heroine’ goes viral

The rescue video, which showed Ms Peng performing CPR in her cheongsam and sheet mask, went viral online.

Netizens praised her quick and courageous response, calling her a “Mask Heroine” and “Cheongsam Angel”.

In an interview, Ms Peng explained that although she had not received formal CPR training, she had taught herself basic first aid through online resources.

“I’m also a mother with a daughter,” she said, noting that anyone witnessing the emergency would have acted similarly.

