2 women crushed to death by train in India after rushing across tracks to reach platform

Women crushed to death by train while crossing railway tracks in India

Two women were crushed to death by an oncoming train while crossing the tracks at Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station in Bihar, India on Monday (4 May).

Viral footage of the incident, which occurred at around 2.30pm, shows the women carrying bags as they hurried across the tracks in an attempt to reach the platform.

Several bystanders tried to help by pulling them up, while other passengers shouted warnings after noticing the approaching train.

However, there was not enough time to prevent the accident, and the train crushed the women between the train and the platform.

Express train had been cleared to pass through station

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Intar Devi and her niece, 45-year-old Sangeeta Devi.

According to local reports, Madam Intar had gone to the station to see her niece off.

The train involved, the Farakka Express, had reportedly been cleared to pass through the station at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, train operations were temporarily suspended.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel later collected the victims’ remains, and services resumed after about 30 minutes.

Lack of footbridge allegedly forces commuters to cross tracks

Authorities have sent the victims’ remains for post-mortem examination.

Further legal procedures by railway police authorities are also underway, RPF inspector-in-charge Jawahar Lal said.

Lokmat Times reported that the incident highlights longstanding safety concerns at the eastern side of the station, where the main entrance, exit, and booking counter see heavy foot traffic daily.

According to the report, the lack of a nearby footbridge leading to Platforms 2 and 3 has led some passengers to cross the tracks instead, risking their lives to save time.

The incident has since sparked renewed calls from residents for an overbridge to be built to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Also read: 14 dead & 84 injured after train collision in Indonesia

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Featured image adapted from @manas_muduli on X.