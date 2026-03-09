‘Mandatory 2 babies for women?’: Man asks what the female equivalent to National Service should be

‘Shouldn’t we all be sharing the burden?’: Man questions women’s equivalent to serving Singapore

A Facebook user has sparked a heated debate online after raising the question of what the equivalent of National Service (NS) for women might be, linking the issue to Singapore’s declining birth rate.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore group titled “The Ultimate SG Double Standard?”, the original poster (OP) pointed out that Singaporean men are required to spend two years serving the nation.

Accompanying the post were images of a Full-Time National Serviceman (NSF) and a mother, with the text overlay “mandatory army for men” and “mandatory two babies for women?”.

Linking NS and Singapore’s low birth rate

The OP also referenced Singapore’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which recently fell to 0.87, a historic low.

“To save Singapore’s future, shouldn’t we all be sharing the burden?” he wrote.

Framing the issue as one of “true equality”, he asked what the equivalent “national duty” for women might be.

He added that he supports “strong families” and raising the TFR, but said society should have a “hard conversation” about what it means for everyone to serve the country.

Netizens point out flaws in argument

The post quickly sparked debate online, with many netizens strongly disagreeing with the OP’s sentiments.

Some commenters said having children is not solely a woman’s responsibility, adding that declining birth rates, NS, and gender equality are very different issues that should not be conflated.

One netizen also pointed out the financial and social support required to raise children, noting that men share responsibility in starting and raising a family.

Another commenter questioned the comparison between two years of NS and childbirth, pointing out that raising children is a lifelong commitment.

Others responded more thoughtfully, offering suggestions about how women could contribute if similar national duties were considered.

One commenter noted that not everyone wants children, but suggested that unmarried women within certain age groups could potentially take part in reservist-style training.

Another proposed that women could serve in support-based NS roles while still being allowed to defer service after childbirth.

Low birth rates could reshape Singapore: DPM Gan

Singapore’s declining birth rate has been a growing concern for policymakers.

During the Committee of Supply debate on 26 Feb, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong said Singapore’s resident TFR had fallen to 0.87 in 2025, down from 0.97 the year before.

He described the trend as a serious demographic challenge, warning that falling birth rates and a rapidly ageing population could reshape Singapore in the decades ahead.

With fewer births today, Singapore will have fewer young people in the future, which could slow economic growth and place greater pressure on younger generations to support an ageing population.

DPM Gan also noted that a shrinking citizen population could make it harder to meet national needs such as manpower for defence.

At the same time, he said the Government will continue strengthening support for Singaporeans who want to get married and have children, including measures to help families balance work and caregiving responsibilities.

Featured image adapted from MINDEF on Facebook and Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo） on Canva, for illustration purposes only.