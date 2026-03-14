2 women arrested after alleged fight with male neighbour in North Bridge Road, also suspected of drug offences

2 women seen arguing with neighbour in North Bridge Road, 1 woman & neighbour injured

Two women were arrested at their home in North Bridge Road after they allegedly got into a fight with their male neighbour.

They are suspected of voluntarily causing hurt and drug-related offences, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Police & SCDF respond to ‘heated argument’ in North Bridge Rd block

On Friday (13 March) afternoon, readers told Lianhe Zaobao that a heated argument had taken place on the 11th floor of Block 7 North Bridge Road.

Someone had locked themselves inside a flat and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed a safety life air pack below the block.

When reporters arrived at 5.30pm, two Special Operations Command (SOC) vehicles and the SCDF were still at the scene. Three police cars were also parked in the carpark.

Scissors & swords found at the scene

Police had sealed off the area outside the affected unit, but no bloodstains or signs of a struggle were observed.

However, they recovered a pair of scissors in the corridor outside the flat.

At about 7.30pm, the police also found two swords in the unit.

The items were taken away as evidence.

Women had lived at North Bridge Rd for 6 years, often argued loudly

A neighbour on the same floor, 63-year-old retiree Mr Guo (transliterated from Mandarin), told Zaobao that he saw two women in their 50s arguing with a man who lived in another flat.

From what they were saying, he surmised that the man had complained about the noise from the two women’s flat.

One of the women, who is Chinese, had lived with her mother in the unit until the latter passed away, following which the Malay woman moved in with her, said Mr Guo.

The duo had lived there for five or six years, and he often heard them arguing loudly.

The Malay woman would sometimes apologise to neighbours for the outbursts, claiming the other woman suffered from depression.

Their male neighbour moved next door to them at the end of last year and rarely interacted with neighbours, Mr Guo added.

Neighbour hears loud noise & quarrelling

Another neighbour, a 47-year-old cleaner who wished to remain anonymous, said she was sleeping when she heard a noise that sounded like something hitting the wall.

It was then followed by the sound of quarrelling.

This frightened her so much that she did not dare to open the door.

Woman locks herself in flat after alleged altercation with man

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it received a call for assistance at about 4.05pm on 13 March.

When officers arrived at Block 7 North Bridge Road, they established that a 57-year-old woman had allegedly got into an altercation with a 56-year-old man.

She then locked herself in her flat.

Officers from the SOC, Crisis Negotiation Unit and SCDF were activated as it was assessed that the woman posed a danger to herself.

Women arrested for multiple offences

Police officers gained entry to the flat at about 5.05pm, SPF said.

Inside were the 57-year-old woman and another woman aged 52.

Both women were subsequently arrested for multiple offences:

Voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means

A rash act

Suspected drug-related offences

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

1 woman sent to hospital, man suffers minor injuries

Additionally, the 57-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The 56-year-old, who also sustained minor injuries, refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 1 man dies after neighbourly dispute in Yishun, another sent to hospital

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