Wooden bridge in Brazil collapses with large truck on it, bystanders rescue driver

Wooden bridge collapses in Brazil as large truck tries to cross it

A wooden bridge connecting the towns of Fernando Falcão and Mirador in Maranhão, Brazil, collapsed as a large truck attempted to cross it on 24 Oct.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows that the truck almost made it across the bridge.

However, the structure gives out, causing the vehicle to fall into the Alpercatas River.

Fortunately, the unidentified driver was rescued by bystanders and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

However, some of the coal transported by the truck had spilt and blackened the river, causing residents to raise concerns about its environmental impact, Diário da Manhã reported.

Bridge has shown signs of damage for months

According to Diário do Estado, the bridge is near the highway. Residents in the region frequently use it for travel and cargo transportation.

However, the wooden bridge is only suitable for light vehicles.

Additionally, residents reportedly stated that the bridge had exhibited signs of damage for at least 90 days.

They had repeatedly reached out to relevant authorities, requesting repairs, but no action had been taken.

Government set to construct new bridge

According to Imirante, the State Secretariat of Infrastructure (Sinfra-MA) released a statement saying it regrets the incident.

It also informed the public that it is surveying the site to initiate the construction of a new bridge.

“Sinfra regrets the incident and adds that the company responsible for the construction of the new bridge already has a team on site to begin work,” the statement reportedly read.

Meanwhile, the Government of Maranhão has not commented on the case, raising concerns about its maintenance and inspection of bridges in the region, according to Diário do Estado.

Featured image adapted from @belfordroxo24h on X.