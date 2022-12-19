Woodlands Fire Put Out By Residents After Watching World Cup, They’re Trained First Responders

Woodlands Fire Put Out By Residents Who Were Watching World Cup Final, About 100 Evacuated

This year’s World Cup final was a thrilling one indeed, with six goals, extra time and penalties.

However, some residents in Woodlands got more thrills than they bargained for when news of a fire broke out just after Argentina scored the winning penalty.

Thankfully, some residents who were still up watching the match sprang into action and put out the fire even before the fire engine arrived.

Turns out that they’re first responders who’re trained for this sort of thing.

Fire broke out in wee hours of the morning

In a Facebook post on Monday (19 Dec), Sembawang GRC Marian Jaafar told of their heroic deeds.

The fire broke out at about 1.30am in the morning at Block 806 Woodlands Street 81, she said.

While most people would be asleep at that time on a Monday morning, more Singaporeans were awake than usual.

Woodlands residents rush to scene after World Cup ends

The World Cup final had started at 11pm, and as it stretched into extra time and penalties, people braved sleepiness to find out the result.

Four friends, Danial, Hady, Shahadat and Syafie, were also doing so at Woodlands Community Club.

Just after Argentina player Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty, news spread about a fire at Block 806.

The four ran to the block with other residents to help out.

Another resident, 31-year-old Adi, told Shin Min Daily News that he was watching the match at home with his family.

The moment the winning penalty went in, he heard a “crackling” sound and shouting from outside.

Initially, he thought people were setting off firecrackers in celebration.

When he realised it was a fire, he evacuated his family and joined five or six other residents to put out the fire.

Residents put out fire before SCDF arrive

It turns out that some of the residents who helped out were trained first responders, including Adi.

Ms Jaafar said a resident of Block 806, “a quite petite woman” who’s also a trained first responder, carried the first hose.

The guys deployed the fire hoses from three different floors, the MP added.

Together, they managed to put out the fire before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire truck even arrived.

Considering the blaze was “not small”, that’s quite a feat indeed.

Praising the heroes, Ms Jaafar said,

Without their quick thinking and action, the damage could have been much more extensive.

About 100 residents evacuated

Meanwhile, a group of grassroots leaders — who were at the CC watching the match — headed down to the block too, while others briefed the team at the CC and contacted relevant agencies, Ms Jaafar told The Straits Times (ST).

They helped to evacuate about 100 residents.

The MP thanked those who helped out, saying that they were there even at 4am in the morning.

Lucky that Woodlands fire occurred after World Cup final

In the end, three residents had to be sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Some families also had to stay with relatives and friends for the night, Ms Jaafar said.

However, everyone else was able to return to their flats by around 3.30am, she added.

She thanked the residents and everyone involved for their community spirit. She also seemed to marvel at the stroke of luck that the fire occurred when everybody was awake and watching the World Cup, incredulously saying,

Had the Final not gone to penalties, we might already have been home in bed.

Fire believed to have started from PMA

The SCDF was quoted by ST as saying that the Woodlands fire came from a unit on the fifth floor of Block 806.

The blaze was of electrical origin, preliminary investigations revealed.

It’s believed to have started from a personal mobility aid (PMA) in the living room.

A 33-year-old food delivery rider who lives in the flat said he bought it about a week ago.

SCDF advised members of the public to avoid charging batteries overnight and refrain from purchasing or using non-original batteries.

