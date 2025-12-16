Couple seen engaging in lewd behaviour on public balcony at Woodlands Civic Centre for over an hour

Couple engages in explicit intimate behaviour publicly at Woodlands Civic Centre

A couple was spotted engaging in explicit intimate behaviour at Woodlands Civic Centre on 5 Nov, drawing the attention of a concerned onlooker.

An MS News reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident occurred in the evening on the outdoor balcony of the building, which houses offices and public facilities and is open to the public.

She said the couple’s actions lasted for more than an hour and occurred in full view of surrounding public areas, adding that she felt uncomfortable given how open and prolonged the incident was.

Incident occurred in open, public-facing area

According to the witness, she first noticed the couple while at a multi-storey carpark opposite Woodlands Civic Centre near Causeway Point, from where the balcony was clearly visible.

She and her friend were initially observing from Level 4 of the carpark.

From that vantage point, she said that she thinks “the girl was just rubbing the guy’s dick” and that she initially found the incident “lowkey funny”.

After moving closer, the witness said the couple continued their behaviour in the same spot, without leaving or attempting to be discreet.

“They stayed at the same outdoor area on the balcony the whole time,” the witness said.

Witness observes behaviour escalate after crossing road

The witness later crossed the road to observe the couple from another angle, where the behaviour reportedly escalated.

“Then, we saw the guy sucking the girl’s boobs,” she told MS News. “The whole thing went on for one hour plus.”

She said that she “felt awkward”.

I mean, it’s totally fine for them to [engage in intimate behaviour] because that’s what everyone goes through. But don’t do this in public.

She added that the couple did not appear concerned about being seen by others passing through the area.

Concerns over public conduct & visibility

While the witness said she was not offended by displays of affection in general, she felt the setting made the situation inappropriate.

“But at least respect the country as this is a public area, don’t just do it in public and out in the open,” she said. “At least get a room, or this will make Singapore’s reputation go down.”

Woodlands Civic Centre is a commercial building frequented by office workers and members of the public, making the behaviour more noticeable to passers-by.

