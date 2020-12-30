‘Suspicious’ Man In Woodlands Is Actually A Dog Feeder Who Put Old Carcasses Into Bags

Warning: This article contains graphic images and may be disturbing to some. Readers’ discretion is advised.

When reports surfaced of dog carcasses being found in a forested area in Woodlands, animal lovers became anxious for the poor creatures. With little information about the case, they waited in anticipation to learn the truth about the dog’s fates.

Image courtesy of Mr Chen via Shin Min Daily

Now, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has come forward with crucial details that may shed a different light.

AVS clarifies reports of alleged dog abuse in Woodlands

In response to queries from MS News, AVS provided a media statement to clear the air about the recent concerning events in Woodlands.

Here’s their statement in full, which we’ll summarise after the jump:

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, had investigated the case of bags of animal remains hanging from trees in the Senoko area in March this year.

We received feedback in early March and conducted an on-site investigation the following day. Based on our interview with the local feeders, our officers intercepted an individual who was observed to be bringing packets of food into the forested area and emerging about 3.5 hours later. We had also searched his vehicle.

There was no evidence to suggest that he had harmed any animals. Based on what we gathered, he is a feeder and had placed the remains of puppies and dogs that had died several years ago in plastic bags as he did not have the heart to bury or cremate the dead animals. This was corroborated by our investigations on site where we found skeletal remains in the bags. There were no fresh carcasses and also no signs that suggested any animals were harmed in that area.

We understand that the article carried in the media is based on Mr Chen’s account of what he witnessed in Feb 2020. We would like to assure the public that we have spoken to the individual on the issue and are in contact with feeders in the area. We have also confirmed that there was no recent incident of missing or injured dogs.

AVS takes all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and will look into the cases reported. As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help. They can alert AVS of any suspected cases via the online feedback form on our website at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call us at 1800-476-1600. Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

AVS checked area & investigated ‘suspicious’ man

In the statement, AVS confirmed that they received reports of bags of animal remains hanging from trees in Mar this year.

They promptly visited the Senoko site the following day and interviewed feeders in the area.

Their findings led them to identify and intercept a man, whom they saw “bringing packets of food into the forested area”. He reportedly emerged about 3.5 hours later.

Officers also conducted a thorough search of his vehicle.

Remains in Woodlands were of dogs that had died long ago

Ms Jessica Kwok, Group Director of Community Animal Management at AVS, stated that,

There was no evidence to suggest that he had harmed any animals.

Instead, officers learnt that the man, whom other feeders had claimed to be “suspicious“, is a feeder himself.

He had apparently found the remains of dogs and puppies that died several years ago, and placed them in plastic bags.

Image courtesy of Mr Chen via Shin Min Daily

According to AVS, he did so because “he did not have the heart to bury or cremate the dead animals.”

Besides the old remains, AVS didn’t find any fresh carcasses or indications of possible animal abuse in the area.

AVS in contact with local feeders

Noting that the case reported by Shin Min Daily News was from Feb, AVS assures the public that they’ve since spoken to Mr Chen, who raised the issue.

They’re also in touch with feeders in the area to monitor the situation there.

AVS adds that there have been no missing or injured dog cases in Woodlands recently, so the public need not worry.

But should anyone spot signs of possible animal cruelty, they should contact AVS immediately, via their feedback form here or hotline at 1800-476-1600.

All information will be confidential.

Help keep a lookout for animals in need

Though pet ownership is common here, stray and wild animals still exist in parts of Singapore.

These creatures may need a little extra care, so help keep a lookout for them.

We hope that AVS’ statement has helped to clarify the situation for the public. Most importantly, we hope that the dogs are well and truly safe and sound.

