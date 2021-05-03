Seafood Stall In Woodlands Giving Out Free Food To The Needy Till 10 May

The start of the Covid-19 era has been a trying time for many. From adapting to work-from-home arrangements to retrenchments, many households may be struggling to put food on the table.

Thankfully, many kind Samaritans walk among us in Singapore, and they’d go out of their way to help the needy.

Some of these bighearted souls are the ones who run Mari Mari Seafood in Woodlands. They announced on 1 May that they will be giving out free food to the needy.

The initiative will take place from now until 10 May, from 5-6pm only.

Woodlands seafood stall gives out free food to the needy

In a Facebook post by Mari Mari Seafood on Saturday, the Woodlands seafood stall will be giving out free food to the needy from now till 10 May.

The initiative started by Mari Mari seafood will benefit those who truly are in need of extra support by kind Samaritans like them.

Getting food for all 3 meals isn’t a problem for most of us. Unfortunately, there is still a demographic that falls under the radar.

These are the people who require additional support from the system.

Visit by Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad

Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, who is also Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP, took notice of the stall’s efforts in contributing to society.

Hence, he paid them a visit and even helped with the distribution of food.

From the pictures, it looks like many residents came forward to take home the provisions offered.

If you know of someone who could benefit from this, here’s how to get there.

Mari Mari Seafood

Address: 182 Woodlands Street 13, #01-06 Singapore 730182

Opening hours: 11am-2pm, 4pm-11pm (Free food initiative is 5pm-6pm)

Contact: 9068 0033

There’s nothing like spreading the spirit of Ramadan by sharing heartwarming meals with the less fortunate.

Kudos to Mari Mari

Although it isn’t absolutely necessary for the shop to host such an initiative, it sure brings warmth and comfort to the community.

Hopefully, people will not abuse the system and only the needy will benefit from the free food — as they rightfully should.

Above all else, kudos to Mari Mari Seafood for sparing a thought for those in need in Singapore. Thank you for looking out for them.

