Sun Xueling & Alex Yeo open Woodleigh Bus Interchange, launch Art Walk featuring photos by residents

Sun Xueling & Alex Yeo officiate opening of Woodleigh Bus Interchange, launch Art Walk

The new Woodleigh Bus Interchange officially opened on Sunday (20 July), welcoming residents with a blend of art, photography, and wellness activities.

The launch event was officiated by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling, alongside Potong Pasir Grassroots Adviser Alex Yeo.

They also launched the Art Walk, an exhibition featuring scenic views of Potong Pasir beautifully photographed by residents.

This initiative is part of SBS Transit’s “Community Art Collection”, which transforms public transport spaces into vibrant community hubs through local artwork.

Commuters passing through the interchange can now take a moment to admire these snapshots of everyday life, adding a touch of inspiration to their journeys.

Promoting healthy & active living

Beyond the art installations, the launch event also spotlighted the importance of healthy and active lifestyles.

To support this effort, SBS Transit signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National University Health System (NUHS) to promote active ageing and healthier living.

Under the partnership, future wellness programmes and activities will be rolled out at MRT stations and bus interchanges.

The event was made possible with the support of community partners such as Bidadari Community Club, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, Families for Life, the Health Promotion Board, and many others.

In their Facebook post, SBS Transit described the new interchange as “more than a place to catch your next bus”.

It is envisioned as a vibrant community space where residents can come together, explore, and enjoy shared activities.

Recent flurry of activity at bus interchanges

The Woodleigh Bus Interchange opening adds to a growing number of recent initiatives across Singapore’s transport network.

On 14 May, commuters and staff at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange were welcomed by a 1970s-themed Coffee Bus.

Launched by the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU), Land Transport Authority (LTA), and operators like SBS Transit, the activation was part of SG60 and May Day celebrations.

The initiative also aimed to recognise and appreciate the contributions of Singapore’s public transport workers.

Meanwhile, the Punggol Coast Bus Interchange also opened its doors on 29 June.

Managed by Go-Ahead Singapore, it is directly connected to the newly operational Punggol Coast MRT station, which began operations on 10 Dec 2024.

Also read: Punggol Coast Bus Interchange opens on 29 June, linked to MRT station & mall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.