Woman in US receives S$28.8M in damages after her newborn died following denied work-from-home request

Woman whose newborn died after her work-from-home request was denied receives S$28.8 million in damages

A woman in the United States (US) has been awarded US$22.5 million (S$28.8 million) in damages by a jury in Hamilton County, Ohio, after her newborn died.

The verdict of the case involving Chelsea Walsh, who had been classified as having a high-risk pregnancy, was announced on 18 March.

The death of her child happened after her employer denied her request to work from home.

WFH request was denied despite doctor’s instructions

According to court documents, doctors had instructed the pregnant Ms Walsh to limit activity, remain on modified bed rest, and work from home.

The medical advice came after she underwent a procedure related to her pregnancy in early Feb 2021.

On 15 Feb 2021, Ms Walsh then submitted the request for an alternative work arrangement, which the company, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), denied.

Instead, she was asked to complete leave paperwork and choose between working in the office or taking unpaid leave, which would also mean losing income and health insurance.

Ms Walsh returned to the office on 22 Feb, while her request remained unresolved.

Evidence presented in court showed she was later placed on leave against her wishes, and her request to work remotely until maternity leave was denied.

Baby died 90 minutes after birth

On the morning of 24 Feb, TQL informed her she could work from home, but only after a third party intervened.

Later that same day, Ms Walsh suffered complications and was hospitalised.

She prematurely gave birth to her daughter, Magnolia, at 20 weeks and six days of gestation.

According to the lawsuit, Magnolia had a heartbeat, was breathing, and showed movement after birth.

She died about 90 minutes later while lying on her mother’s chest.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on behalf of Magnolia Walsh’s estate, argued that TQL’s refusal to accommodate medical advice contributed to the events leading to her death.

Jurors initially awarded US$25 million (S$32 million) and assigned 90% fault to TQL, resulting in a final judgment of US$22.5 million (S$28.8 milllion).

Mother made a reasonable request to work from home, lawyer says

Lawyer Matthew C. Metzger said Ms Walsh had followed medical advice and made a reasonable request to work from home.

Another lawyer, Brian Butler, said the case could have been resolved earlier, but the company chose not to settle.

In response, TQL said it disagrees with the verdict and is evaluating its legal options.

Company spokesperson Julia Daugherty added that TQL extends its condolences to the Walsh family and remains committed to employee well-being.

Also read: Employee in China fired for leaving work 1 minute early to catch lift, wins compensation from company



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Katrin Bolovtsova on Pexels via Canva, for illustration purposes only.