Worker dies after getting hit by truck while squatting on road in Mandai

44-year-old migrant worker dies in accident at Mandai

A 44-year-old migrant worker has died following an accident in Mandai, near the Singapore Zoo, on Saturday (9 March) after a truck hit him while he was squatting on the ground.

The worker suffered heavy injuries to his head, to which he eventually succumbed.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Migrant worker hit by truck near Singapore Zoo in Mandai

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident took place at around 11.45am on Saturday (9 March) at 80 Mandai Lake Road, which corresponds with the address of Singapore Zoo.

The worker was said to have been squatting on the ground when a truck drove into him. The impact resulted in him suffering severe head injuries.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear why the worker was squatting or whether the truck driver noticed him on the ground while driving.

Footage circulating online of the aftermath of the accident showed the worker lying on the ground in a pool of blood between two trucks.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Shin Min that the worker was conveyed to the hospital unconscious.

Separately, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the worker to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicated no criminal activity and further investigations are ongoing.

Collision not due to construction activity: Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson

Speaking to ST, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said that the accident involved the driver of a skip disposal truck that was not due for construction activity.

Typically, these trucks use a hydraulic arm behind the driver’s cabin to load a large bin on and off the back of the vehicle, the spokesperson explained.

Mandai Wildlife Group extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, adding that it is assisting with investigations and is unable to provide further information.

Also read: 42-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with minivan on Tuas Second Link

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.