Worker Wearing Hood In CNA Report Gains Redditors’ Respect For Lengths Pursued To Protect Family

Raffles Place Worker Featured In CNA Report Wears Hood & Multiple Masks For Family’s Sake

Now that the rules surrounding office capacity limits have lifted, workers are returning to their desks en masse.

However, that does not mean that the threat of Covid-19 is gone, as this man clearly proves.

Clad in a respirator and tripling up on masks, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) spotted the hooded man returning to work in the Central Business District (CBD).

After a photo of him made its way to the r/Singapore subreddit, users praised him for going to such lengths to protect his family from the virus.

The CNA report revealed that the man is dressed that way to protect himself for the sake of his unvaccinated toddler.

Worker wears hood & three masks for unvaccinated daughter

According to CNA, the hooded man, Mr Goh, was returning to his office at Raffles Place full-time after two years of working from home.

His whole get-up consists of what he calls a “power-assisted personal respirator” and three masks, comprising an N95 mask sandwiched between two surgical masks.

Although it looks uncomfortable, Mr Goh explained that he was being overly cautious to protect his two-year-old daughter, who is not eligible for a vaccine.

He also shared that he would not eat or drink at work to avoid needing to remove his protective gear.

Redditors heartened by worker’s love for his family

Mr Goh endeared himself to Redditors for the lengths he has gone to in order to protect his family.

However, he attracted a fair share of naysayers as well, who said his behaviour was overkill.

A Redditor who claims to work in a hospital shared that sandwiching the N95 mask between two surgical masks renders the mask useless as it doesn’t provide a proper gap.

Despite the criticisms, one Redditor asked others to relax and, since it’s harmless, just let the man be.

Another urged others not to jump to conclusions or poke fun at him as we may not know the full story. After all, Mr Goh is likely just doing everything to the best of his knowledge.

Someone replied with the point about Mr Goh’s unvaccinated child and called out the “unempathetic people” who “jumped to conclusions”.

Some people may have no choice but to go to such lengths

Whether supportive of vaccinations or against them, there are some out there who do not have the luxury of choice.

So when it comes to scenarios like this, major protection is the only viable way to go about daily life.

Before we cast judgement again on someone for their actions, do remember this point. And besides, what’s wrong with wanting to protect oneself and their loved ones?

Featured image adapted from CNA, Reddit & Reddit.