World Economic Forum Video About China Shows Footage Of Benjamin Sheares Bridge

Though it has been 56 years since Singapore declared independence, some people remain confused about our location and if we’re ‘affiliated’ to any other countries.

On Friday (12 Nov), the World Economic Forum (WEF) posted a TikTok video about China’s pledge to end funding of overseas coal plants.

Yet as the clip clip comes to an end, the video shows footage of cars whizzing by Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

A number of eagle-eyed netizens caught the error mere hours after the clip was uploaded and asked what Singapore has to do with the Chinese pledge.

World Economic Forum clip highlights significance of Chinese pledge

On Friday (12 Nov) night, WEF posted a clip on TikTok sharing the significance of China’s recent pledge to end funding for its overseas coal projects.

In the clip, WEF said China is the largest funder of overseas coal and estimates that 54 gigawatt of China-backed coal facilities are expected to be shelved as a result of the move.

While that is no doubt good news for the environment, the clip transitions to footage of Benjamin Sheares Bridge towards the end.

Bridges might look the same all over the world, but there’s no mistaking the iconic ArtSciene Museum in the background.

To put things into perspective, the World Economic Forum TikTok page has 1.7 million followers at the time of writing.

Netizens quick to point out error in video

TikTok users were quick to point out the error, even sharing which part of Singapore the footage showed.

Reposted on the Singapore Subreddit, some users couldn’t help but chime in on the boo-boo.

This Redditor shared how folks overseas chose to converse in Mandarin even after they spoke in English and said they were from Singapore.

Another found humour in the error given that WEF was originally slated to be held in Singapore this year.

People running WEF’s page are human too

While the mistake is rather unfortunate, let’s not forget the individuals running the page are humans.

As such, it’s only natural for them to get places and countries wrong every now and then, just like the rest of us.

However, given the size of WEF’s following, we do hope the mistake will be addressed and rectified.

