Golden Jingu Bang in China goes viral due to Black Myth: Wukong craze, priced at S$328K

The staff revealed that the golden staff is not related to the game as it has been around for two years.

Chow Tai Fook makes golden Jingu Bang made from pure gold

China’s first high-budget game, Black Myth: Wukong has sparked a global craze since its release last week.

Interestingly, a Chow Tai Fook shop in China recently made a replica of the Golden Cudgel — aka Jingu Bang —  from pure gold.

Source: Xiaohongshu

According to eastmoney.com, the one-of-a-kind staff measures about 200cm and weighs more than 7.5kg.

Golden Jingu Bang has S$328K price tag

The golden Jingu Bang was reportedly displayed with a price tag of RM1,799,800 (S$328,000)

Source: Xiaohongshu

Securities Times, however, reported that the price tag was for reference purposes only — the item is not for sale but can be custom-made upon request.

Turns out, the Jingu Bang was unrelated to the Black Myth: Wukong game. A Chow Tai Fook staff said that the golden staff has been around for two years but gained exposure recently due to the game’s popularity.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu

