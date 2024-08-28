Golden Jingu Bang in China goes viral due to Black Myth: Wukong craze, priced at S$328K

Chow Tai Fook makes golden Jingu Bang made from pure gold

China’s first high-budget game, Black Myth: Wukong has sparked a global craze since its release last week.

Interestingly, a Chow Tai Fook shop in China recently made a replica of the Golden Cudgel — aka Jingu Bang — from pure gold.

According to eastmoney.com, the one-of-a-kind staff measures about 200cm and weighs more than 7.5kg.

Golden Jingu Bang has S$328K price tag

The golden Jingu Bang was reportedly displayed with a price tag of RM1,799,800 (S$328,000)

Securities Times, however, reported that the price tag was for reference purposes only — the item is not for sale but can be custom-made upon request.

Turns out, the Jingu Bang was unrelated to the Black Myth: Wukong game. A Chow Tai Fook staff said that the golden staff has been around for two years but gained exposure recently due to the game’s popularity.

