Yishun Café Run By Seniors Serve Cheap Coffee And Pastries

To keep themselves occupied in their later years, some seniors might choose to take up simple jobs with flexible work schedules. But at the same time, it’s not exactly common to chance upon an establishment mostly run by seniors.

Recently, Singaporeans chanced upon a café in Khatib run by elderly volunteers.

Named SASCO@KHATIB, the café hopes to elevate seniors’ sense of self-worth by helping them stay relevant.

Yishun café employs senior volunteers & develop new skills for them

Founded by the Singapore Amalgamated Services Cooperative Organisation (SASCO), the café is run by 15 senior volunteers aged between 54 and 77.

Source

In an interview with The New Paper (TNP), a SASCO representative said seniors can stay on top of trends and develop new skills by working at the hip café. This, in turn, helps to elevate their sense of self-worth.

In return for their service, volunteers receive a token sum for performing tasks such as brewing coffee, manning the register, or serving buns.

Yishun cafe is perfect place for afternoon tea break

A hallmark of any good café is their food offerings, and SASCO@KHATIB has that in droves.

Their coffee is expertly brewed in-house, and their pastries are delivered daily from Asanoya — a Japanese bakery that uses premium ingredients for their confectionaries.

Source

TNP also reports that prices are kept simple, with any drink or baked goods coming in at only $3.50 so seniors wouldn’t have to go through the hassle of remembering different prices.

Customers can also get them as a set for $6.50, perfect for an afternoon snack.

Source

Besides the cafe, the location also houses a library and an activity space for various activities throughout the week.

If you would like to visit the café, here are the deets:

SASCO@KHATIB

Address: 813 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-01, Singapore 760813

Opening hours: 12-7pm (Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sat), 12-8pm (Wed)

Nearest MRT Station: Khatib

A place for the young and old

It’s great to see a place that promotes lifelong learning and senior volunteerism for the ageing society in Singapore.

This blending of trends is the perfect recipe for a common space that transcends generations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal & @peggy17688 on Instagram.