Yishun Café Has Free Waffles Till Christmas, Just Comment On Their Argentina TikTok Video

Yishun Café Offers Free Waffles After Argentina’s World Cup Win

Imagine celebrating your favourite team’s World Cup win with a free plate of piping hot waffles.

Although this sounds too good to be a true, a café in Yishun is offering free waffles to anyone who comments on their TikTok video.

Do note that that the offer lasts till Christmas, so take the chance to help yourself to some complimentary waffles if you’re in the area.

Yishun café offers free waffles to TikTok commenters

On 17 Dec 2022, the day before the World Cup final, Coconuto posted a TikTok video with an unbelievable offer.

In the video, the café in Yishun stated that if Argentina won the World Cup, they would give out free waffles to those who commented.

Unsurprisingly, the amazing offer sent Singaporeans into a frenzy.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed over 256,000 views, 13,400 likes and 14,700 comments.

Let’s hope that Coconuto will be able to fulfil their promise to the thousands of people in the comments, if they do turn up at the shop.

Free waffles offer lasts till Christmas

Speaking to MS News, Coconuto shared that the offer started on Tuesday (20 Dec), and will last till 11.59pm on 25 Dec 2022.

To redeem the free waffles, simply show the video with your comment, and follow them on both Instagram and TikTok.

Take note that the offer is limited to one redemption per customer, and is applicable for those dining-in only.

Here’s how to get there:



Coconuto

Address: 645 Yishun Street 61, #01-322, Singapore 760645

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, from 12pm-12am.

Nearest MRT: Khatib and Yishun Stations

The waffles are only available while stocks last, so make sure to hurry there soon.

A successful marketing strategy

The massive number of commenters shows that it’s indeed a successful marketing strategy.

Beyond that, we’re thrilled to know that it’s not a mere gimmick and that the café will be trying its best to fulfil the promise.

Kudos to Coconuto for staying true to their free waffles offer.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Coconuto on Facebook and Facebook.