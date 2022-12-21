Yishun Café Has Free Waffles Till Christmas, Just Comment On Their Argentina TikTok Video

Yishun Café Offers Free Waffles After Argentina’s World Cup Win
Imagine celebrating your favourite team’s World Cup win with a free plate of piping hot waffles.
Although this sounds too good to be a true, a café in Yishun is offering free waffles to anyone who comments on their TikTok video.
Do note that that the offer lasts till Christmas, so take the chance to help yourself to some complimentary waffles if you’re in the area.
Yishun café offers free waffles to TikTok commenters
On 17 Dec 2022, the day before the World Cup final, Coconuto posted a TikTok video with an unbelievable offer.
@coconutosg
to agentina fans 😘 (t&c applies) #fyp #messi #wolrdcup2022 #tiktoksg #goal #fans #foodie #waffles #sgfoodie #foodlover #coconutosg #dreamers #sgcafe
♬ Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack] – Jung Kook & BTS
In the video, the café in Yishun stated that if Argentina won the World Cup, they would give out free waffles to those who commented.
Unsurprisingly, the amazing offer sent Singaporeans into a frenzy.
At the time of writing, the video has amassed over 256,000 views, 13,400 likes and 14,700 comments.
Let’s hope that Coconuto will be able to fulfil their promise to the thousands of people in the comments, if they do turn up at the shop.
Free waffles offer lasts till Christmas
Speaking to MS News, Coconuto shared that the offer started on Tuesday (20 Dec), and will last till 11.59pm on 25 Dec 2022.
To redeem the free waffles, simply show the video with your comment, and follow them on both Instagram and TikTok.
Take note that the offer is limited to one redemption per customer, and is applicable for those dining-in only.
Here’s how to get there:
Coconuto
Address: 645 Yishun Street 61, #01-322, Singapore 760645
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, from 12pm-12am.
Nearest MRT: Khatib and Yishun Stations
The waffles are only available while stocks last, so make sure to hurry there soon.
A successful marketing strategy
The massive number of commenters shows that it’s indeed a successful marketing strategy.
Beyond that, we’re thrilled to know that it’s not a mere gimmick and that the café will be trying its best to fulfil the promise.
Kudos to Coconuto for staying true to their free waffles offer.
Featured images adapted from Coconuto on Facebook and Facebook.
