Couple allegedly beaten by 4 men during Yishun coffee shop brawl but only girlfriend arrested

Yishun coffee shop brawl purportedly started when a beer glass was thrown

A man and his girlfriend have alleged that they were beaten up by four men during a brawl at a coffee shop in Yishun.

However, only the girlfriend ended up being arrested over the incident, which took place on 22 May at Block 293 Yishun Street 22.

Woman allegedly threatened, phone damaged before Yishun coffee shop brawl

A 46-year-old man named only as Mr Chen (translated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he had gone to the coffee shop that night with his 42-year-old girlfriend, who is also surnamed Chen.

The couple were having drinks with friends when a fight started at another table, where four men were drinking.

The men were known to Ms Chen, so she went over to intervene. But she was allegedly threatened with violence, with someone saying, “I beat women too.”

When she said she would call the police, her phone was snatched and thrown to the floor, causing its casing to crack, Mr Chen claimed.

Couple allegedly beaten by 4 men

Mr Chen said his girlfriend was then punched by one of the men.

After she was punched, Ms Chen fought back, slapping her assailant on the face.

As the brawl erupted, Mr Chen was also beaten, he added.

But the four men purportedly left the scene before the police arrived.

Ms Chen ended up being the only one arrested as she was seen fighting in CCTV footage, Mr Chen claimed.

Couple sustain injuries after Yishun coffee shop brawl

After the brawl, both Mr Chen and Ms Chen sustained injuries, he told Shin Min.

He suffered a broken rib, bruises on his face and body, and chest pain, he said, producing a medical report. He is still taking painkillers, he added.

Ms Chen’s left eardrum is broken, affecting her hearing. She is waiting for the results of a CT scan and must return for a follow-up.

Her medical expenses have amounted to more than S$3,000, Mr Chen noted.

He claimed that one of the men had called his girlfriend, offering to settle the matter privately and compensate her for her medical expenses, but she did not dare to meet him.

Instead, the couple have made a police report over the incident.

People claim that Mr Chen threw a beer glass

When Shin Min visited the coffee shop, a beer lady said she was not around that night but identified Mr Chen as an angry drunk who would start shouting at people after a few drinks.

He would also start fights with other drinkers, she claimed.

Other drinkers said they heard that the brawl started when he threw a beer glass.

But Mr Chen denied provoking the brawl, saying he was drinking quietly with his friends and stayed at his table even when he was drunk.

He also added that he did not throw a beer glass, accusing others of telling lies about him.

42-year-old woman arrested for affray

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from the location at about 10.40pm on 22 May.

A 46-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, while a 42-year-old woman was arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

