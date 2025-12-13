‘Bulge was there in my face’: Man says cross-dresser flashed him near Yishun MRT station

Cross-dresser allegedly exposes himself outside Yishun MRT

A TikTok content creator has claimed that a cross-dressing individual exposed himself during an encounter near Yishun MRT on Tuesday (9 Dec).

The creator Benjamin Wong, 27, known online as @benwhoah, said the incident took place in the afternoon when the man, wearing a black dress, approached him while holding a “big packet of tissues”.

According to Wong, he had asked the individual for his gender.

This question then prompted the man to lift up his dress and expose his male genitals through a pair of safety shorts.

Wong said he threatened to call the police, after which the man claimed that his mother was in the hospital.

‘Bulge was there straight in my face’

In a video posted on Thursday (11 Dec), he recounted how the encounter escalated.

He said he initially believed the man might simply be selling tissues and did not judge him for wearing a dress, but the situation changed when the individual asked him: “Am I pretty?”.

Somewhat confused, Wong responded by asking if they were “a guy or a girl”, which he said was a big mistake.

The cross-dresser, who Wong described as an “Yishun final boss”, then lifted up his black dress.

Speaking to MS News, the content creator said that the man wore safety shorts, “but the bulge was there straight in my face”.

Shocked, Wong said he threatened to call the police, to which the man suddenly responded that his mother was in the hospital.

The creator expressed confusion at the abrupt shift in narrative, saying,”You just showed me your [penis], then suddenly switch to Mediacorp Channel 8 drama and tell me your mother in hospital?”

“Where is the link?” questioned Wong.

Says he was not shocked due to frequent encounters with ‘weird people’

Wong told MS News that he was “not shocked at all” given his past experiences in Yishun.

“I personally have experienced a lot of weird people in Yishun. So it’s normal to me,” he said.

He added that the man attempted to follow him briefly but left after his friend arrived.

Seen frequently in Woodlands, Marsiling, Yishun & Sembawang

The TikTok user believes this was not the first such incident involving the same person.

“I think it’s not only me who encountered him as he is always seen at Woodlands, Marsiling and Yishun, sometimes Sembawang,” said Wong, who estimated the individual to be between 30 and 40 years old.

In the comments section of his TikTok post, netizens shared pictures of where they had spotted the alleged individual around Singapore.

Wong advised others to avoid engaging if approached.

“If others encounter him, just try not to make eye contact, and he will most probably just walk away.”

Also read: Woman allegedly followed by man selling tissue packets at Yishun, 3 teens confront him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Street Directory and @benwoah on TikTok.