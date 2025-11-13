Fire breaks out in Yishun flat, SCDF says fire likely caused by unattended cooking

Fire in Yishun flat kitchen likely caused by unattended cooking, SCDF urges caution

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a Yishun flat on Wednesday (12 Nov) morning, with one person taken to the hospital after feeling unwell.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at Block 839 Yishun Street 81 at about 10.10am.

Fire breaks out in Yishun flat kitchen

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control using a water jet, successfully putting out the flames before they could spread further.

One person from the affected unit reportedly felt unwell and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for medical attention.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire likely originated from unattended cooking in the kitchen.

A photo shared by the SCDF also showed extensive fire damage to the kitchen, with the stove area, cabinets, and ceiling blackened.

Netizens urge caution, suggest safer cooking options

In the comments, a netizen reminded others not to leave cooking unattended, stressing that a moment of carelessness can have serious consequences.

Another commenter recommended electric stoves and stoves that shut down automatically as safer alternatives.

One Facebook user suggested using an induction stove, claiming that it’s “safe” even if you forget to turn it off.

Another said that “using cooking timers is such a simple habit to get into”, urging everyone to stay safe.

SCDF also reminded the public not to leave any cooking or heating activities unattended, and to switch off all gas or electric appliances when not in use.

The incident adds to a recent string of fires in Yishun.

On 7 Nov, two children were hospitalised after a fire broke out in a flat in Yishun. Just two days before that, four people were also taken to the hospital after a PMD-linked fire.

