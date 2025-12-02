4 youths seen riding 1 device in Sembawang, slammed by netizens for unsafe behaviour

1 youth clings onto rear of mobility device in Sembawang while 3 other youths sit on it

Four youths have drawn criticism after they were seen riding a mobility device across a zebra crossing in Sembawang.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok, prompting many netizens to decry their dangerous behaviour.

Youths squeeze onto device across zebra crossing in Sembawang

The clip, taken from a vehicle that stopped at the crossing, was recorded after midnight last Saturday (29 Nov), according to its time stamp.

It showed two of the youths occupying the main seats of the device, while a smaller boy sat in front of them, just behind the handlebars.

A fourth youth then clung to the rear of the device.

Netizens call out unsafe behaviour

The video was later reposted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, leading many netizens to call the riders out for their behaviour.

One user on TikTok observed that there are many similar mobility device riders in Sembawang and urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take action.

A commenter on Facebook blamed LTA, perceiving its enforcement to be “not strict enough”.

But one netizen said that the youths’ behaviour was “normal”, and that they may not have understood that it was unsafe.

PMD riders under 16 not allowed on cycling paths

According to the Active Mobility Act, which came into force in May 2018, personal mobility aids (PMAs) should only have one seat.

They are meant to carry one individual with mobility issues and are allowed on shared paths, cycling paths, footpaths, and pedestrian paths.

Meanwhile, a motorised device with more than one seat is considered to be a personal mobility device (PMD), or e-scooter.

Motorised PMDs are allowed only on cycling paths and shared paths. Both PMAs and PMDs are not allowed on the road.

Additionally, riders under 16 years old must not ride a PMD on cycling paths unless they are supervised by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

