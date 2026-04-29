Youths throw around chairs at restaurant in Somerset, 2 assisting investigations for mischief

Restaurant in 313@Somerset shares CCTV footage of youths allegedly vandalising premises

A restaurant in Somerset has spoken out about its hurt after a group of youths allegedly vandalised its premises.

CCTV footage of the incident was shared on Monday (27 April) by Latin American restaurant Chimi’s on Instagram, showing the youths throwing its chairs around in the early hours of the morning.

Youths cause commotion at Somerset restaurant, enter premises

In the video, which began at a timestamp of 4.24am on Monday, the youths were heard causing a commotion outside the restaurant, which is located next to a public thoroughfare in 313@Somerset mall.

Right off the bat, they appeared to be throwing an object around, which then fell to the floor.

A voice could be heard saying that he had “never seen CCTV”.

One of the youths then entered the restaurant’s indoor area, which was closed off by blinds, and sat down in a chair.

Minutes later, someone asked if anybody had a lighter.

Youths throw chairs around at Somerset restaurant

Soon, yelling could be heard, accompanied by the sight and sound of a chair being swung around and thrown to the floor.

A youth said, “one more time!” and a chair was flung onto the floor again.

The same perpetrator then picked up the chair and threw it around a third time as another youth spewed vulgarities.

This happens a few more times, with one youth asking, “What they gonna do?” and another replying, “Nothing!”

Towards the end of the video, a man is heard asking them why they are throwing chairs. He also said he would call the police.

Somerset restaurant says footage was ‘hard to watch’

Chimi’s said it was “hard to watch” the group “start smashing a chair, breaking our blinds, and forcing their way into our space while others stood by and cheered”.

Noting that this was done “for no reason”, the restaurant added:

We keep asking ourselves, did we do something to offend you?

Despite the F&B industry being challenging, its team has worked seven days a week, 14 hours a day for four years in the Somerset outlet, Chimi’s said.

Thus, to see the place vandalised “stings” and “hurts more than we can explain”, it added, asking for an explanation for their actions.

MS News has reached out to Chimi’s for more information about the incident.

2 youths assisting investigations for mischief

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 4.30am on 27 April.

The location was 313 Orchard Road — the address of 313@Somerset.

While no injuries were reported, two males, aged 17 and 22, are assisting with investigations for mischief, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, any person who causes the destruction of any property with intent or knowing that he is likely to cause it, commits the offence of mischief.

The punishment for mischief is a prison term of up to three months and/or a fine. The punishment for mischief causing damage of S$25 or more is a prison term of up to two years and/or a fine.

Also read: Man damages standee outside Muay Thai studio in Selegie, police report made

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Featured image adapted from @chimis_sg on Instagram and Google Maps.