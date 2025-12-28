Man damages standee outside Muay Thai studio in Selegie, police report made

Muay Thai studio boss appeals to public to identify man who damaged his standee

An apparently distressed young man damaged a standee outside a Muay Thai studio in Selegie, leading its boss to make a police report.

CCTV footage of the act was posted on Instagram by MT30 co-founder Benjamin Lim last month, showing the man felling the standee with one hand.

Man appears drunk, leans against glass door of studio

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 6.05am on 15 Nov, the seemingly drunk young man in a white T-shirt was doubled over near the entrance of the Muay Thai studio, which is located in GR.iD mall along Selegie Road.

As he tried to stand upright, he grabbed onto the standee for support and ended up leaning against the glass door.

As his friend tried to console him, he suddenly crumpled up the standee with his right hand, in an apparent fit of anger.

Men leave damaged standee behind

His friend continued to try to calm him down as he slumped against the glass door and let out a guttural howl of frustration.

He then pushed his friend away, letting his arms slam forcefully onto the glass door.

The two men then left, leaving the standee crumpled in a heap on the floor.

Muay Thai studio boss appeals to public for help

Taking to Instagram about two weeks after the incident, Mr Lim said he had decided to reach out to the public for help after “continued persuasion and encouragement” from his friends and team.

He is trying to identify the two men in the footage to resolve the matter, and asked netizens to send him of his studio a message on Instagram if they recognised either of them.

Either of the men may also contact him directly, he added, as he has set his personal account to public.

Replying to a commenter, Mr Lim acknowledged that the object was just a banner but he wanted to pursue the matter because he “can’t allow this kind of behaviour to carry on”.

“Responsibility still matters,” he added, also maintaining in the clip:

We can empathise if you are sad, but this is damaged property.

Police report made

A police report has been made over the incident.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report was lodged.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, any person who causes the destruction of any property with intent or knowing that he is likely to cause it, commits the offence of mischief.

The punishment for mischief is a prison term of up to three months and/or a fine. The punishment for mischief causing damage of S$25 or more is a prison term of up to two years and/or a fine.

