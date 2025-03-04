Group of youths forced to do 10 squats in front of police after getting caught for illegal racing in M’sia

Group of youths forced to do squats after getting caught for racing illegally

A large group of illegal racers in Kuching, Malaysia, were forced to do squats as punishment after being caught in a police crackdown on Sunday (2 March).

A viral Facebook video posted by Kuching Talk on the same day showed dozens of youths holding their ears and performing 10 squats, surrounded by police officers.

The video, which has amassed over a million views, was taken during “Op Samseng Jalanan” — a police operation targeting illegal street racers, known as “mat rempits.”

The crackdown took place along Kuching Airport Road and resulted in 168 motorcycles and 10 cars being inspected, reports Utusan Borneo.

Police seize 26 motorcycles, issue hundreds of summonses

The operation, led by Kuching District Police Headquarters (IPD), started at 10.30pm and ended at 2am.

According to Kuching District Police Chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, officers seized 26 motorcycles that had been illegally modified in violation of Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police issued 396 summonses to 182 individuals for various traffic violations.

Police Chief Mohd Farhan said that similar operations “will be carried out continuously from time to time”, reminding people to be wary of street gang activities when driving.

Motorcycle and car owners were also urged to not modify the original structure of the vehicle and not to mingle at the side of the road, which can cause traffic congestion.

Netizens criticise ‘ineffective’ punishment

While the video sparked amusement, many netizens criticised the punishment as too lenient, calling it ineffective.

Another user suggested that instead of squats, the youths should be sent to do volunteer work to “put their energy to better use”.

Also read: 16-year-old motorcyclist among 2 dead at illegal racing ‘circuit’ in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kuching Talk on Facebook and Utusan Borneo.