Zoo in China sells tiger urine as ‘medicine’ for S$9/bottle, claims it can cure diseases

Zoo staff sells Siberian tiger urine as ‘medicine’ to treat diseases

A zoo in China has attracted media attention after selling “medicated tiger urine” for 50 RMB (S$9) per bottle.

The product, which was sold at Ya’an Bifengxia Scenic Area in Sichuan province, could allegedly treat ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, sprains, and muscle pain.

The label on the bottle also claims that the beverage has therapeutic benefits, according to Chinese news outlet The Paper.

However, consumers should stop taking it if any allergic reactions occur.

‘Medicinal’ urine collected from tigers’ urine disposal containers

One staff member at the zoo told The Paper on Saturday (22 Jan) that the “medicinal” urine is collected from the Siberian tigers’ urine disposal container.

However, it is unclear whether the urine is disinfected before being sold to the public.

The staff member mentioned that there is demand for the tiger urine, with a maximum of two bottles being sold each day.

As it turns out, bottled urine is not a new fixture at the zoo. In 2014, the zoo reportedly gave tiger urine as a prize for a reality show winner.

Medical practitioner questions legitimacy of tiger urine

When interviewed by the press, a pharmacist from the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital in Hubei Province, central China, said that tiger urine is not a traditional medicine.

There is also a lack of evidence pointing to its medicinal value.

Therefore, he advised visitors to follow their prescribed medical instructions, warning that using unproven substances could worsen their conditions.

Another traditional Chinese medicine practitioner questioned the zoo’s qualifications to sell medicinal products, stating that all medicines must be approved by government regulators.

In response to media queries, zoo staff said that they do have a business license to sell the tiger urine.

