HDB & URA Car Parks To Extend Grace Period To 20 Mins From 23 May

As Singaporeans adjust to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures, many are spending more time at home.

Riders have since scrambled to cope with the corresponding increase in demand for deliveries.

To support delivery personnel, car parks under Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), as well as those at CapitaLand malls will be extending grace period to 20 minutes from Sunday (23 May).

This gives delivery riders more time to park, deliver their parcels or food, and exit without paying parking fees.

Car parks to extend grace period to 20 mins

On Friday (21 May), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared the uplifting news on Facebook.

From Sunday (23 May), car parks managed by HDB will allow drivers to park for up to 20 minutes – up from 10 minutes – without charging a dime.

The same applies to car parks under URA, such as those in Kampong Glam and Joo Chiat.

You can refer to this interactive map to check which car parks are under URA.

Additionally, malls under CapitaLand have also participated in the effort to extend their parking grace period.

In support of delivery riders & drivers

According to Minister Lee, the timely initiative comes amid spiking demand for deliveries in Singapore.

As a result, many riders and drivers may not have enough time to park their vehicles and deliver multiple parcels within 10mins — lest they incur a parking fee.

Therefore, extending the grace period to 20mins gives the drivers more time and flexibility to do their job.

Moreover, all Government-owned car parks will extend the waiver of season parking for private bus and coaches.

Timely solution to prominent concern

As more turn to doing delivery to supplement their income, not being able to exit within the grace period is a concern for many.

Hopefully, with the extended grace period, more riders and drivers can have an easier time on the job.

Kudos to HDB, URA, and CapitaLand for the thoughtful move in support of our delivery men and women.

